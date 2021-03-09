Ekinops and Silicom Open New Business Perspectives for Network Services Virtualization

PARIS, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris: EKI) (FR0011466069), a leading provider of open, future-proof and flexible solutions for the access network, today announced that together with Silicom Ltd., a leading provider of networking and data infrastructure solutions, it has reached new benchmark performance levels thanks to the combination of their virtualization technologies for enterprises. This will enable service providers around the world to broaden their network services portfolio, creating new business opportunities.

Ekinops and Silicom Ltd. are technology partners with the aim to provide innovative and efficient virtualization solutions. OneOS6-LIM, the software solution with a full range of integrated software services from Ekinops, and the new Cordoba universal Customer Premises Equipment (uCPE) platform from Silicom, enable unmatched performance with the economics that make virtualization attractive to many enterprises. The combination of the two solutions made it possible to go beyond 700 Mbps in routing speed on the Cordoba platform, ten times the performance compared to other third-party virtual routers.

"We have successfully integrated all our expertise in Enterprise connectivity and routing into an embedded model for network functions virtualization infrastructure (OneOS6-LIM NFVi). Thus, we achieve much higher performance than with a traditional virtualized router," said Philippe Moulin, Ekinops Group Chief Operating Officer. "We were able to validate this gain in performance on the new Cordoba uCPE platform from Silicom."

"We have developed a new platform with particular care, in both technology terms and footprint choices," said Oren Benisty, EVP for Strategic Accounts and Sales of Silicom. "Our goal was to achieve a level of performance excellence to consolidate multiple network connectivity functions on a single platform with a good cost / performance ratio. Our tests with Ekinops show that we have largely achieved this goal."

"On this platform, even our small and medium-sized business customers that don't normally need this level of performance can easily add virtualized functions (VNFs) of firewall, SD-WAN, or Quality of Service (QoS), without endangering the cost / performance ratio," added Mr. Benisty.

"Ekinops can already offer its customers a wide set of embedded services with its Compose software product line as well as a portfolio of over 30 VNFs certified on OneOS6-LIM. The Silicom and Ekinops combination opens up new perspectives for operators and service providers to innovate in network services thanks to virtualization with a true "no-vendor lock-in" approach," concluded Philippe Moulin.

Ekinops and Silicom combined solutions are readily available to the market and a leading European Tier 1 telecom operator has already chosen them in 2020 to launch its new services to its enterprise customers.

