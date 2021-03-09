WISeKey Connects its Digital Identity for People and Objects Semiconductor Install Base of 1.6 Billion Secure Chips and 5 Billion Root of Trust to HIRO Artificial Intelligence

Based on agile automation methodology, our HIRO solutions deliver up to 90% automation by capturing knowledge directly from the object/device

Powered by Advanced AI, Knowledge Automation overcomes the inherent challenges of Traditional Automation. It is dynamic in nature and adapts to changes in system, process and environment delivering 90% end-to-end automation. Traditional Automation, on the other hand, has been able to achieve a maximum of 30% automation due to static and context unaware design.





Geneva, Switzerland – March 9, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, WKEY),), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company today announced that its ecosystem of Digital Identity for people and objects is now connected to HIRO. Currently, over 1.6 billion objects have been secured with WISeKey VaultIC and NanoSeal chips and over 5 billion Root of Trust (RoT) are recognized by all operating systems (OS) of both mobiles and computers and applications like internet browsers or emails.

The IoT chips produced by WISeKey allow companies to provide users with applications designed to offer increased control over the use of resources, improve efficiency, optimize processing of information, secure autonomous vehicles and connected cars, secure medical wearable devices and improve public safety. In the United States, WISeKey’s chips secure and authenticate over 50 million routers using unique Secure Certificate based IDs and encryption (SSH) keys.

The computational core of this risk management platform is powered by arago’s AI based Knowledge Automation and HIRO, its platform for data management and exchange. The end-to-end integration with tracing, testing, symptom management adheres to the highest standards security and privacy by design based on WISeKey’s cybersecurity and identity management technologies, which guarantee GDPR compliance.

This is the first of many market applications for WISeKey’s AIoT technology resulting from the groundbreaking strategic combination of industry leading products: arago’s HIRO platform and WISeKey’s Cybersecurity and IoT technologies. AIoT integrates semiconductors, smart sensors, IoT systems, Artificial Intelligence and data core technology to deliver to a unique starting point for empowering end-to-end innovation and digital transformation without losing privacy. Using WISeKey’s cybersecurity technology and IoT network, trusted data can be collected in HIRO where it is processed and automatically acted upon, in real time and in a highly secure environment.

AIoT is the brain that will power the nervous system of the network of IoT objects which are strongly authenticated to operate within WISeKey’s secured ecosystem, which currently connects over 1.6 billion IoT devices secured with WISeKey’s VaultIC. With the introduction of 5G, the ecosystem will continue to grow at a much faster rate as 5G will enable the connection of every object, person, and machine. AIoT will embed AI into the core infrastructure components of the ecosystem including RoT, semiconductors, and edge computing. Specialized APIs are then used to provide interoperability between components at the device, software and platform level to optimize system and network operations. Trusted Data processed through AIoT is then collected and made accessible to extract value and enhance market intelligence and knowledge for customers. AIoT also enables secure automation of actions and business decisions based on real time trusted data and enables IoT to work independently with minimal human support, unlike the current state of the market which requires that all actions be coded in advance based on pre-defined scenarios.

With the use of AI algorithms and predictive maintenance implemented through AIoT, IoT devices will have the capability to dynamically determine actions to take decisions and self-program based on analytics and customer defined knowledge, resulting in lower operating and maintenance costs for providers.

Imagine an intelligent car protected by IoT chips with a system processing authenticated data for each of the vehicle components, being able to detect if/when different parts will require service and to digitally sign all the logs required to prove that service was provided. This platform can be used in multiple industrial applications, allowing for optimized productivity across industries through predictive maintenance on equipment and machinery, creating truly smart homes with connected appliances, and providing critical communication between devices including self-driving cars and smart homes. The possibilities that IoT brings to the table are endless. WISeKey’s technology creates a platform that helps connected devices to become intelligent devices that can learn from attacks, defend themselves, and transfer this intelligence to other devices in the network.

In order to protect the IoT, security needs to be embedded at the very beginning of the device microchip design, so the RoT is also embedded in connected devices, to secure the interactions among objects and between objects and business applications. The WISeKey ecosystem install base has expanded in virtually all IoT sectors (smartcards, smart cities, drones, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, mobile phones, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as VaultIC Secure Elements protect a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, can help industrial applications detect cybersecurity attacks or predict the failure of their equipment before it happens. The IoT revenue mode is recurrent, as what gets consumed and measured on a repeating basis are not the microchips or the RoT, but the authenticated data they produce and the services that this data enables.

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

