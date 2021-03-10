ADCO selects Rackspace Technology to manage cloud native journey with multicloud enhancements

LONDON, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology™ ( RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, has been selected by ADCO Umweltdienste Holding GmbH to spearhead its cloud native journey using Amazon Web Services (AWS), VMware and app modernisation.



The ADCO Group is the global market leader in the field of mobile sanitary solutions and an acknowledged specialist in the rental of sanitary containers and temporary room solutions. As a modern service provider, the ADCO Group sets the standards in hygiene and quality, offering an extensive service and product portfolio under the TOI TOI® and DIXI® brands. ADCO is to reshape its IT strategy for improved resiliency, sustainability and cost optimisation. The transformation will directly benefit and improve its business processes and governance. And, by fully exploiting the potential to become cloud native, it aims to sustain its position as a leader in its market.

With Rackspace Technology, ADCO will transform its business-critical on-premise data centres with a migration to AWS and leverage VMware cloud services together with native AWS services. In addition it has also initiated a move to Office 365.

As part of this five-year deal, the migration will start in Germany and will expand globally across its other global markets.

“Our cloud native journey not only underpins our commitment to providing continued innovation for the industry, but allows us to gain future growth,” said Adriaan Verkerk, CIO, ADCO Umweltdienste Holding GmbH.

“This would only be possible with an expert partner like Rackspace Technology who has already shown deep understanding of our business needs and demonstrated a proof of concept that fits perfectly with our corporate goals.”

Jürgen Stauber, GM for DACH region at Rackspace Technology, added: “Increasingly, customers like ADCO are realising the benefits of multicloud approaches. With our support, ADCO will not just transform its technology, but enhance its organisational and operational processes to help it to move towards Containers, Serverless and DevOps with agile methodologies and governance to ensure its desired business outcomes become a reality.”

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact

Devika Mistry

EMEA Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications

[email protected]