Zacks Research released report restating UCASU target price at $4.50

ATLANTA, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zacks Small-Cap Research (Zacks SCR) has updated its research report on UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU), with a target price of $4.50 per unit. The last trading price of UC Asset's shares was $2.00 per unit.

"Our target price for UC Asset is $4.50 per unit. With the uncertainty in the markets, UCASU currently trades at a 29% premium to its 2019 per unit NAV. We expect a longer track record, the possibility of accelerated growth, and greater corporate visibility to widen the NAV multiple," says the report.

Zacks SCR is the small-cap research division of Zacks Investment Research (ZIR)Founded in 1978 by Len Zacks, ZIR is a popular investment service used by thousands of analysts at well over 200 brokerages to give clients reliable investment information. Zacks is probably known best known for their extensive array of consensus earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates. It also runs a quantitative stock-rating system, which is purely mathematical and thereby not influenced by any agenda. This stock-rating system is used by almost all major financial data and media companies including Bloomberg, Capital IQ, Morningstar, and the Wall Street Journal.

For the full report, please visit:

https://s1.q4cdn.com/460208960/files/News/2021/Zacks_SCR_Research_03082021_UCASU_Senko.pdf

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate for development and redevelopment, concentrating in metropolitan areas of Atlanta, GA and Dallas, TX. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

