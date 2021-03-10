>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Articles (73) 

Inflation Remains Tame

The CPI rose less than expected in February, easing Wall Street's fears of higher interest rates

March 10, 2021 | About: TLT +0.16% SPY +0.66% QQQ -0.24%

U.S. inflation remains under control, according to a Labor Department report published on Wednesday.

The Consumer Price Index, a measure of the U.S. cost of living, rose less than expected in February as prices of used vehicles, transportation services and clothing declined from a month earlier, indicating that broader inflation remained tame.

The CPI rose 0.4% from January and 1.7% from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the core CPI, which excludes hard-to-predict food and energy costs, rose 0.1% from a month earlier and 1.3% year over year.

The February CPI numbers are in sharp contrast with the January Producer Price Index numbers released last month.

PPI, a measure of the average change over time in the selling prices received by domestic producers for their output, increased 1.3% in January and 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. It was a big jump from 0.8% in December and a big turnaround from last summer, when PPI was hovering around negative territory.

Those numbers pushed Treasury yields higher and equities lower, as higher inflation reignited fears that the Federal Reserve will end monetary easing. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost more than 5% before rebounding after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reassured the market that there would be no change in the central bank's policy.

Wall Street has been closely following the Fed's actions as the central bank has broadened its role in financial markets. Monetary easing isn't confined to traditional cuts in short-term rates to help the economy recover from short and shallow contractions. It extends to reductions in long-term interest rates to help the economy avoid a prolonged stagnation. They do that by buying long-term securities like Treasury bonds and mortgages.

The picture was much different on Wall Street this time around, as the tame CPI news out of the Labor Department confirmed that inflation remains under control, allowing the Fed to keep monetary easing intact even as the economy recovers.

In early morning trading, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 1.54%, down 0.12% from yesterday's close. The Dow Jones, S&P500 and Nasdaq were all trading higher, adding to Tuesday's significant gains.

While it's still unclear whether CPI will eventually catch up with PPI or the other way around, one thing is clear: Wall Street will keep a close eye on both numbers as the economy continues to recover.

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Panos Mourdoukoutas
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Panos Mourdoukoutas

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)