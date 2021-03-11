Link Global Technologies Energizes Third Alberta Site with 10 Megawatt Bitcoin Mining Operation, Generating Additional Monthly Revenues of over CAD$350,000

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ("LINK" or the "Company"), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining and data hosting operations, is pleased to announce that the Company has fully commissioned the 10 megawatt (MW) Bitcoin mining operating site in Alberta, the third operating site in the Province. The company recently commissioned 8.75 MW of power generation over two initial sites in Alberta (3.75 MW in eastern Alberta and 5 MW in western Alberta).

Further to the news release of February 22, 2021, the Power Purchase Agreement for this 10 MW site is now in effect. This site will be supplying enough power to energize over 3,000 new-generation Bitcoin mining rigs and is estimated to generate additional monthly revenue of over CAD$350,000.

LINK's platform excels in its ability to access low-cost, reliable power generated from dormant and natural gas assets, therefore mining Bitcoin cost-efficiently. For every 10 MW of operational power, LINK and its partners can generate approximately 180,000 terahash (TH) of computing power or approximately 1.2 Bitcoins (BTC) per day.

Link President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Jenkins commented, "The commencement of operations at our third operating site is an impressive milestone for LINK. The crew has worked diligently through one of the coldest winters to complete this site's commissioning and development. Support from the local community and press has been outstanding. We have formed a relationship with the community where the mutual benefit is quite evident. The completion of this facility will more than double LINK's monthly revenues." Jenkins further states, "more and more companies are starting to take notice of our business model and are approaching LINK regarding future assets and opportunities. With three sites now operational, we are now turning our attention on the completion of several new power generating sites in the near future."

About Link Global Technologies Inc.

Link is engaged in providing infrastructure and operating expertise for digital mining and data hosting operations. Link's objectives include locating and securing, for lease and option to purchase, properties with access to low-cost, reliable power, and deploying this low-cost power to conduct digital mining and supply clean energy and infrastructure for other data-hosting services.

