New Wave Subsidiary, N2 Logics Enters Partnership Agreement with Toronto-Based Naturopathic Doctor, Dr. Elizabeth Goldspink, to Collaborate on Multiple Developments

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTCPK: TRMNF) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, announces that N2 Logics Inc. ("N2"), an entity in which New Wave owns a significant interest, has signed an agreement to work alongside Dr. Elizabeth Goldspink on multiple upcoming ventures.

Following the partnership agreement commencing on March 22nd, 2021, N2 Logics and Dr. Goldspink are set to collaborate on several developments in the upcoming months. The e-commerce and digital marketing company plans to roll out its own line of functional mushroom products in the UK before this summer, which are currently being developed by Dr. Goldspink. N2 Logics is anticipating positive sales growth with the addition of this mushroom collection to its existing products, with a 18% increase in projected revenue following its launch.

As part of the partnership, N2 Logics will be using their Bloom Botanics brand to leverage sales of Dr. Goldspink's Papillex & AHCC® by Papillex supplements via its ecommerce site and Amazon. The recently announced Northern Ireland grace period extension will allow N2 Logics to streamline product distribution throughout the UK and across Europe from one location.

Dr. Goldspink is a Toronto-based Naturopathic Doctor and a prominent Health & Wellness Entrepreneur who is frequently featured as a wellness expert on CityTV's "CityLine". Dr. Goldspink studied mind body medicine at Harvard Medical School, under Dr. Herbert Benson, MD, who is the world leader in the study, advancement, and clinical practice of mind/body medicine. She writes for various print and online publications, including Integrative Healthcare Practitioners (IHP), and formulates natural health products (NHP's) for various innovative companies.

"We're thrilled to be working with an accomplished and distinguished naturopathic doctor such as Dr. Elizabeth Goldspink," commented Willie Tsang, CEO of New Wave. "She has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the natural health care and wellness sphere, and her expertise will contribute significantly to the growth and development of our company as we continue to evolve. We look forward to working closely with her on a number of upcoming projects, which we're confident will result in successful outcomes that will be mutually beneficial."

"Mushrooms are the future of wellness and I am excited to help make pure, transparent, and therapeutic blends accessible to the people who will benefit from them. I am looking forward to collaborating with New Wave on multiple ventures," said Dr. Elizabeth Goldspink.

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning nutraceutical and psychedelic sector and support for adaptive and progressive health and wellness products and therapies. New Wave subsidiaries contain various health and beauty products within its portfolio of non-psychoactive plants and fungi as it continues to expand its product distribution through vertical integration to provide end to end solutions while capturing a high margin business model.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com.

ABOUT Papillex™

Papillex™ is a company that offers a clinically-researched, nutrient-rich supplement that is designed to support the immune system in response to HPV. Papillex™ optimizes natural immunity and replaces key nutrients that have been found to be missing and low in people with persistent HPV symptoms. Additionally, Papillex™ also offers a medicinal mushroom product from the mycelium of shiitake mushrooms called AHCC®, which is backed by over 20 human clinical studies. AHCC® has been demonstrated to help the human body better respond to HPV and other viral infections.

You can find out more at https://papillex.com

ABOUT N2 LOGICS INC.

The N2 team brings over 10 years of experience in the field of online E-commerce and digital marketing, they utilize established and true methodologies to attract high quality traffic online through lead generation and conversion optimization. Based on the current digital marketing needs, they focus on world class tactics and digital optimization to provide return on investments. Uniquely positioned with New Wave, N2 will have the ability to grow globally while developing and discovery various products within the industry.

Investors interested in connecting with N2 can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://www.n2logics.com

ABOUT BLOOM BOTANICS E-COMMERCE PLATFORM

Bloom Botanics a highly innovative E-commerce platform that was formed when a collective of E-commerce experts from the UK, Ireland and the North American Cannabis and Cannabis Accessory industry realised there was a significant opportunity to create Bloom Botanics to carry an impressive range of various of CBD and mushroom based products and continue to aggressively increase its presence in this space from a product and geographical basis. The Bloom Botanics team currently consists of industry experts from 6 different European countries and will be looking to expand that team and its expertise moving forward.

Investors interested in connecting with Bloom Botanics can learn more about the company and contact the team at https://bloombotanics.co.uk

Information relating to Bloom Botanics, contained in this news release was provided by Bloom Botanics and/or its agent and has not been independently verified by the Company. The Company does not take responsibility for the accuracy of such information.

