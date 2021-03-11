WISeKey Makes a Strategic Investment in FOSSA Systems and Develops an IoT WISeSAT.Space with First Space Launch Due in Q4 2021 / Q1 2022

The strategic investment will serve to develop a WISeSAT PocketQube Satellite and enable secure connectivity for all IoT sectors (aggrotech, autonomous vehicles, EVs, smart cities, drones, robots, smart lighting, servers, computers, climate change monitoring, crypto tokens, etc.)

Geneva, Switzerland - March 11, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a Swiss-based cybersecurity, AI, and IoT company, today announced the acquisition of a minority interest in FOSSA Systems, a Spain-based leading aerospace company focused on developing picosatellites for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) services.

This strategic investment allows WISeKey to integrate FOSSA Systems into the WISeKey IoT platform connecting all IoT sectors through the development of a WISeSaT PocketQube Satellite. The WISeSaT.Satellite will be a security-IoT hardened FOSSASAT-2E satellite designed to further drive down satellite costs for the already-small Cubesat size.

WISeKey will offer this technology to its IoT clients in a SaaS model allowing both remote and redundant urban IoT communications for companies seeking to securely connect their assets via satellite communication covering large and unserved geographic areas such as maritime, deserts, mountains, etc., at affordable prices. WISeKey Trust and Security solutions offer unique integration into an end-to-end platform that communicates in real-time with the WISeSat.Satellite by ensuring the authenticity, confidentiality, and integrity of the devices, objects, data and transactions.

WISeKey’s INeS platform uses state-of-the-art cryptographic algorithms to meet the highest standards for issuing, managing, and validating digital credentials for IoT devices and now those to be connected with WISeSaT.Satellite. This platform is scalable to support environments for hundreds of millions of devices and sensors, and able to remotely collect data from the field and transmit to the backend. Additionally, INeS features Entity Management (any custom attributes such as identities, group, type, role, and life cycle), Message Security Policy Management, and Business Rules Management. Interfacing via the cloud and connecting devices and applications, INeS is capable of remotely identifying credentials and controlling activation, deactivation, revocation, renewal, and secure provisioning.

This solution can be used in multiple industrial applications to: optimize productivity across industries through predictive maintenance on equipment and machinery, create truly smart homes with connected appliances, and provide critical communication between devices including autonomous vehicles, self-driving cars and trucks and smart homes. The possibilities are endless.

Two initial dedicated demonstrator of WISeSaT.Satellite will be the first of a global constellation of to provide a high-performance with secure connectivity. WISeSAT utilizes the FOSSA PocketQube platform for dedicated constellations and low-cost in-orbit demonstration; this new competitive platform offers the fastest and easiest access to space on the market at disruptive costs.

Julian Fernandez, CEO of FOSSA Systems said, “We are pleased to be collaborating with WISeKey to initiate the development of a constellation of low-cost IoT satellites allowing all sort of IoT secure communications, a segment of satellite communications that has a huge growth potential.”

Carlos Moreira, CEO and Founder WISeKey said, “This strategic investment in and cooperation with FOSSA Systems brings WISeKey’s cybersecurity and trust technologies to the Space and reinforces interconnection with other elements of the WISeKey Ecosystem platform. We continue to provide our existing clients with innovative solutions and state-of-the-art technologies to secure identities, data, and objects and at the same time seek opportunities to enter new markets across the globe.”

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

About FOSSA Systems

FOSSA Systems is an aerospace company developing picosatellites as a vertically integrated service (satellites <1kg) for LEO. The company offers complete in-house solutions, from design to launch and operations. FOSSA Systems provides satellite systems, launch services, satellite services and offers consulting for their respective development.

FOSSA Systems has developed a standardized picosatellite platform (satellite with a mass less than 1 kg) standardized by combining technological miniaturization with mass production techniques. Our goal is to offer a reference platform for institutions or companies looking to launch their payload into space reliably and quickly, while lowering the barrier to entry and expanding the market customer base. FOSSA Systems is a company that has proven its position in the market through its disruptive technology.

FOSSA Systems, since 2019, has proven flight heritage in space through decoded packets, thanks to our FOSSASAT-1 mission in 2019. Our product offers flexibility and agility never before seen in the market, through the constant evolution and innovation of our satellite platforms.

For more information visit http://Fossa.Systems

