ZIVO Bioscience to Participate in Maxim Group's Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. ( ZIVO), a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic and additive product candidates originally derived from proprietary algal cultures, announces that CEO Andrew A. Dahl will present at Maxim Group’s Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference to be held March 17-18, 2021.



Investors can view Mr. Dahl’s general corporate presentation once they register for the conference here, and an archived replay of the presentation will be available via the conference website. Investors can also request a 1x1 meeting with Mr. Dahl to be arranged following the conclusion of the conference.

About ZIVO Bioscience, Inc.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. ( ZIVO) is a Michigan-based biotech/agtech company engaged in the investigation of the health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures. It is also developing natural bioactive compounds for use as dietary supplements and food ingredients and biologically-derived and synthetic candidates for medicinal and pharmaceutical applications in humans and animals that are specifically focused on the general benefits of autoimmune and inflammatory response modulation. Visit zivobioscience.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for any historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the timing and extent of product launch and commercialization of our products, business strategy, market size, potential growth opportunities, plans for product applications and product development, including the potential for ZIVO's product candidate to be a viable alternative growth promoter in healthy birds and the potential for reduction of pathogenic contamination of poultry products entering the human food supply, future operations, future efficiencies, and other financial and operating information. Although ZIVO believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our products; risks that our products may not be ready for commercialization in a timely manner or at all; risks that our products will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials; our ability to raise additional funds; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our products; changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; the size and growth potential of the markets for our products; the results of clinical trials, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and ZIVO undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

