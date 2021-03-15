>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Articles (76) 

Why Clorox Will Thrive Beyond Covid-19

Management has been doing an excellent job allocating capital

March 15, 2021 | About: CLX -0.14% PG -0.48%

The decline of the Covid-19 pandemic could ease the short-term demand spike for Clorox Co. (CLX) cleaning and disinfecting products, which will likely cause a drop in the stock price. However, I do not believe this will hurt the longer-term run-up in either demand for the company's products or its share prices.

Over the past year, Clorox has been in the right market segment of the consumer industry at the right time: cleaning and disinfecting products. Business is so good that the company is striving to catch up with demand by adding capacity and hiring third-party manufacturers.

Over the last twelve months, the company has reported earnings that beat analyst estimates (see table below).

Fiscal Quarter End

Date Reported

Earnings per share ($)

Consensus EPS ($)

%Surprise

Dec 2020

02/04/2021

2.03

1.73

17.34

Sep 2020

11/02/2020

3.22

2.34

37.61

Jun 2020

08/03/2020

2.41

2

20.5

Mar2020

05/01/2020

1.89

1.72

9.99

Wall Street has taken notice, making Clorox's stock a big winner among "pandemic stocks." However, in the last three months, investors sold off the company's shares, as they expect sales of cleaning and disinfecting products to taper off once new Covid-19 cases slow and both companies and consumers stop usuing as many cleaning and disinfecting products.

Still, in my opinion, both Clorox the company and Clorox the stock are in a position to prosper beyond the pandemic for several reasons.

One of them is that the company manufactures and distributes products with inelastic demand. Outside of pandemic conditions, demand for its offerings tends to remain highly consistent.

Then there's Clorox's ability to deliver steady growth through "creative destruction," i.e. the merciless cutting of any underperforming segments. This process that has helped the company transform from a bleach manufacturer more than a century ago to a diversified consumer and wellness products company today.

Steady growth has helped Clorox enhance shareholder value nicely, delivering better returns to its stockholders than Procter & Gamble (PG) (P&G acquired Clorox briefly back in the 1950s but was forced by regulators to divest it).

Additonally, the company's growth is profitable, as shown by its high economic profit. The return on invested capital capital (ROIC) is higher than the weighted average cost of capital (WACC), indiciating the company is creating value for shareholders.

Company

ROIC

WACC

 Economic Profit

Clorox

21.65%

2.57%

20%

P&G

13.73

3.87

9.86

Clorox's economic profit has been trending higher over time, from around 10% a decade ago to 20% recently, implying that it becomes more effective in managing capital as it grows.

The bottom line for me is that Clorox management has been doing an excellent job allocating capital and was prospering before the Covid-19 pandemic. I think it will continue to thrive long after, despite the short-term factors that turned it into a trendy stock.

Disclosure: I own shares of Clorox and Procter & Gamble

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Panos Mourdoukoutas
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Panos Mourdoukoutas

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)