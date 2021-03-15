FPA Comments on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is a distributor and manufacturer of medical products and has reaped the benefits of its 2018 acquisition of Halyward Health's infection prevention business in 2020. Strength in this segment in 2020 offset the relative flatness in the company's other business segments. We believe the infection prevention segment will continue its growth, and that the company's other segments will recover during 2021.

From the FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund's fourth-quarter 2020 letter.