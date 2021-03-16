5 Predictable Guru Stocks

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following companies have high business predictability ratings and wide margins of safety as of March 16.

HCA

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has a 4.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the discounted cash flow calculator, an 11.88% margin of safety at an average price of $189.43 per share.

The health care provider has a market cap of $64.39 billion and an enterprise value of $97.97 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue and earnings per share have increased 5.90% and 16.90%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has climbed 124.31% and is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 17.33. The share price has been as high as $194 and as low as $58.38 in the last year. As of March 16, the stock was trading 2.36% below its 52-week high and 224.48% above its 52-week low.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.88% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.70% and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.52%.

Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has a four-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 5.58% margin of safety at an average price of $406.53 per share.

The health insurance company has a market cap of $52.45 billion and an enterprise value of $54.75 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 6.90% and its earnings per share have climbed 32.90%.

The stock has climbed 50.45% over the past 12 months and shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 16.07. The share price has been as high as $474.7and as low as $208.25 in the last 52 weeks. As of March 16, the stock was trading 14.36% below its 52-week high and 95.21% above its 52-week low.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Vanguard with 1.24% of outstanding shares, followed by Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.17% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.74%.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) has a five-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 22.19% margin of safety at an average price of $191.96 per share.

The discount retailer has a market cap of $47.03 billion and an enterprise value of $53.29 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 7.90% and its earnings per share have risen 14.40%.

The share price has climbed 41.04% over the past 12 months. The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 19.02. The share price has been as high as $225.25 and as low as $125 in the last 52 weeks. As of March 16, the stock was trading 14.78% below its 52-week high and 53.57% above its 52-week low.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.36% of outstanding shares, Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19% and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11%.

Bank of New York

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) has a 4.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, an 18.47% margin of safety at an average price of $46.66 per share.

The investment company has a market cap of $40.92 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 1.50% and its earnings per share have risen 8.60%.

Shares have climbed 59.90% compared to 12 months ago. The stock is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 12.18. The share price has been as high as $46.9 and as low as $26.4 in the last 52 weeks. As of March 16, the stock was trading 0.51% below its 52-week high and 76.74% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 8.16% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 6.92% and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.06%.

Biogen

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has a 3.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 61.77% margin of safety at an average price of $266.13 per share.

The company, which operates in the drug manufacturers industry, has a market cap of $40.54 billion and an enterprise value of $45.75 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 5.50% and its earnings per share have risen 14.90%.

Shares have declined 5.53% compared to 12 months ago. The share price has been as high as $363 and as low as $223 in the last 52 weeks. As of March 16, the stock was trading 26.87% below its 52-week high and 19.21% above its 52-week low.

With 10.39% of outstanding shares, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Vanguard with 2.76%, Simons' firm with 1.99% and Buffett with 0.42%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

