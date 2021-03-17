5 Tech Stocks Trading With Low Price-Earnings Ratios

As of March 17, the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, found that the following guru-owned tech stocks have low price-earnings ratios. While some of them are great value investments, others may need to be researched more carefully, according to the discounted cash flow calculator.

Intel

With a market cap of $255.64 billion, Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) has a price-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a price-book ratio of 3.15. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $68.30 while trading at $62.94.

The stock has climbed 41.06% over the last 12 months and is now 3.33% below its 52-week high and 44.32% above its 52-week low.

The chipmaker has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 26.69% and return on assets of 14.21% are outperforming 89% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.66 is below the industry median of 1.57.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.80% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.72% and Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baupost Group with 0.45%.

Sony

With a $129.67 billion market cap, Sony Corp. (NYSE:SNE) is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 13.18. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $87.55 while trading at $105.01.

The share price has risen 101.80% over the past 12 months and is now 11.38% below the 52-week high and 106.14% above the 52-week low.

The company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 23.31% and return on assets of 4.48% are outperforming 64% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.83.

The company's largest guru shareholder is PRIMECAP Management with 2.38% of outstanding shares, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.10%.

HP

With a market cap of $37.75 billion, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 37.75. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $25.36 while trading at $30.21.

Shares have climbed 109.16% over the last 12 months and are now 2.03% below the 52-week high and 140.87% above the 52-week low.

The company, which manufactures computers, printers and printer supplier, has a GuruFocus profitability rank of 7 out of 10. The company's return on assets of 9.56% is outperforming 86% of competitors in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.56.

The Dodge & Cox is the company's largest guru shareholder with 11.61% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management with 2.51% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.56%.

Fortive

Fortive Corp. (NYSE:FTV) has a market cap of $22.70 billion and is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a price-book ratio of 2.54. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $48.05 while trading at $66.87.

Shares have increased 53.71% over the last 12 months and are now trading 9.95% below the 52-week high and 45.65% above the 52-week low.

The industrial technology company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 19.97% and return on assets of 9.57% are outperforming 86% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.66.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.36% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.16% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12%.

Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. (NYSE:KEP) has a market cap of $13.24 billion. Its shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 7.48. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $14.38 while trading at $10.31.

Shares have increased 42.27% over the past 12 months and are currently 20.57% below the 52-week high and 64.17% above the 52-week low.

The electric utility company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 2.93% and return on assets of 0.99% are underperforming 76% of companies in the utilities - regulated industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with the cash-debt ratio of 1.05.

Donald Smith & Co. is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.18% of outstanding shares.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

