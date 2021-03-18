3 Stocks Trading Below Intrinsic Value

When searching for bargains, investors may want to consider the following stocks since their share prices are trading below the intrinsic value calculated by GuruFocus' free cash flow-based discounted cash flow calculator. These stocks also have optimistic recommendation ratings from sell-side analysts on Wall Street.

Telefonica

The first stock investors could be interested in is Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF), a Spanish telecommunication services provider in Europe and South America.

The stock closed at $4.96 per share on Wednesday, which is below the intrinsic value of $14.03 calculated from the DCF model, yielding a margin of safety of 64.65%.

The share price was quite flat when its performance is considered over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $27.41 billion and a 52-week range of $3.22 to $5.69.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 6 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of approximately $6 per share.

Morgan Stanley, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC and Northern Trust Corp are amid the largest fund holders of the company, owning 0.41%, 0.09% and 0.07% of shares outstanding.

Raymond James Financial

The second stock investors may be interested in is Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF), the Saint Petersburg, Florida-based financial services company.

The stock closed at $120.28 per share on Wednesday, which is lower than the DCF valuation of $404.37, yielding a 70.25% margin of safety.

The share price has risen by nearly 80% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $16.56 billion and a 52-week range of $54.21 to $124.02.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 6 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $121.78 per share.

BlackRock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company with 10.26% of shares outstanding. It is followed by Vanguard Group Inc. with 9.48% of shares outstanding and State Street Corp. with 3.77% of shares outstanding.

Vistra

The third stock investors may be interested in is Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST), an Irving, Texas-based independent producer of power.

The stock closed at $17.29 per share on Wednesday, below the intrinsic value calculated from the DCF model of $45.29. The margin of safety stands at 61.82%.

The share price has increased by nearly 22% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a 52-week range of $12.34 to $24.20.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 5 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has a recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $25 per share.

Vanguard Group Inc. is the largest top fund holder of the company with 9.42% of shares outstanding. FMR LLC and Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) are the second and third-largest shareholders with 6.33% and 6.19%.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

