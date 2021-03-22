>
Alberto Abaterusso
A Trio of Stocks Trading Below Intrinsic Value

The DCF calculator indicates these businesses could be potential deals

March 22, 2021 | About: DHI +0.02% CE -0.69% AU -1.09%

Investors who are in search of value opportunities may be interested in the following stocks since their prices are trading at a discount to the intrinsic value calculated by GuruFocus' earnings-based discounted cash flow calculator.

These securities also hold optimistic recommendation ratings among sell-side analysts on Wall Street.

D.R. Horton

The first stock that meets the criteria is D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI), an Arlington, Texas-based residential construction company.

The stock traded at $83.63 per share on Friday, which is lower than the intrinsic value of $210.67 from the discounted earnings model, for a margin of safety of 60.30%.

The share price has risen by nearly 183% over the past year for a market capitalization of $30.42 billion and a 52-week range of $28.15 to $87.24.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 9 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $95.48 per share.

BlackRock is the company's top fund holder with 9.89% of shares outstanding. It is followed by Vanguard Group with 9.82% of shares outstanding and FMR with 4.74%.

Celanese

The second stock that qualifies is Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE), an Irving, Texas-based manufacturer of high-performance engineered polymers.

The stock closed at $147.64 per share on Friday, which stands lower than the intrinsic value of $395.90 from the DCF model, yielding a 62.71% margin of safety.

The share price increased by 137.4% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $16.86 billion and a 52-week range of $60.33 to $152.60.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $145 per share.

Vanguard Group is the company's top fund holder with 11.99% of shares outstanding. Next is Wellington Management Group with 8.89% of shares outstanding, followed by Dodge & Cox with 8.23%.

Anglogold Ashanti

The third stock that makes the cut is Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. (NYSE:AU), a South African gold miner with mineral resources located in South and Continental Africa, the Americas and Oceania.

The stock closed at $21.96 per share on Friday, which is below the intrinsic value of $24.19 from the DCF model, yielding a 9.22% margin of safety.

The share price has climbed 42.60% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $9.15 billion and a 52-week range of $14.80 to $38.50.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to both the company's financial strength and its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $26.99 per share.

Van Eck Associates dominates the group of top fund holders of the company, owning 6.35% of shares outstanding. BlackRock is second with 2.47% of shares outstanding, followed by Capital International Investors with 1.96%.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

