>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2578) 

3 High Return Non-Cyclical Stocks for the Value Investor

Their earnings yields have beaten the market recently

March 25, 2021 | About: BTI -1.07% CI -1.33% MOH -1.27%

If you are looking for high return investments, you could be interested in the three non-cyclical stocks listed below, as their earnings yields (as calculated via Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)'s method) are beating the U.S. market.

Greenblatt calculates the earnings yield as the company's earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) divided by its enterprise value. This ratio represents a more reliable reference for the assessment of non-cyclical stocks, whose earnings have little or no correlation with the business cycle (as the metric only looks at 12 months of operating activities).

As of the writing of this article, the S&P 500's historical high earnings yield was 9.5%. The following stocks are doing better than the S&P 500 in terms of a higher earnings yield.

British American Tobacco PLC

The first stock to consider is British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI), a London, United Kingdom-based tobacco giant.

The stock grants an earnings yield of 10.02% as of the December 2020 quarter. This stands above the median point of the past 10-year historical earnings yield range of 5.67% to 30.05%. British American Tobacco PLC's earnings yield ranks higher than 71% of 42 companies that are operating in the tobacco products industry.

The share price traded at around $39.55 at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $90.74 billion and a 52-week range of $31.60 to $41.58. The stock has risen 17% over the past year.

Its price-earnings ratio is 10.22 and the price-book ratio is 1.04.

Currently, British American Tobacco PLC pays quarterly dividends. The next one, 74.6 cents per common share, will be paid on May 17, generating a forward dividend yield of 7.56% as of March 24.

On Wall Street, as of March, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of about $37.97 per share.

Among the top fund holders of the company, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd is the leader with 0.88% of shares outstanding. It is followed by FMR LLC and Capital Research Global Investors, owning 0.48% and 0.42%, respectively.

Cigna Corp

The second stock to consider is Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI), a Bloomfield, Connecticut-based healthcare plans company.

The company grants an earnings yield of 12.74% as of the December 2020 quarter. Cigna Corp's current earnings yield stands significantly above the median point of the 10-year historical range of 2.55% to 18.74% and ranks higher than 79% of the 19 companies that are operating in the healthcare plans industry.

The share price was trading at around $240.54 at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $83.56 billion and a 52-week range of $154.41 to $248.39. The stock has risen by 42% over the past year.

Its price-earnings ratio is 10.49 and the price-book ratio is 1.69.

On March 25, a quarterly dividend of $1 per share was paid, generating a forward dividend yield of 1.69% based on the share price from the chart above.

On Wall Street, as of March, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $265.91 per share.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ leads the group of top fund holders of the company, owning 8.52% of shares outstanding. It is followed by Vanguard Group Inc with 7.93% of shares outstanding and BlackRock Inc. with 7.74% of shares outstanding.

Molina Healthcare Inc

The third stock to consider is Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH), a Long Beach, California-based healthcare plans company.

The company grants an earnings yield of 11.98% as of the December 2020 quarter. Currently, Molina Healthcare Inc's earnings yield stands below the median point of the 10-year historical range of negative 3,220.2% to 10,805.56%, ranking, however, higher than 74% of companies that are operating in the healthcare plans industry.

The share price traded at $235.10 at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $13.73 billion and a 52-week range of $127.56 to $246.72. The stock has risen by 68% over the past year.

Its price-earnings ratio is 20.93 and the price-book ratio is 6.62.

Currently, Molina Healthcare Inc does not pay dividends.

On Wall Street, as of March, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $245.85 per share.

Capital World Investors dominates in the group of top fund holders of the company with 9.97% of shares outstanding. It is followed by BlackRock Inc. with 9.40% of shares outstanding and Vanguard Group Inc with 9.22% of shares outstanding.

Disclosure: I have no position in any security mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)