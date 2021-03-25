Harbor Funds Commentary: Not All Value Managers Are Created Equal

Not all value investment approaches have struggled. There is a wide spectrum of value investing styles, ranging from deep value, to traditional or classic value in the middle, to quality value at the far end of the spectrum. Figure 1 highlights differences between a deep value manager and a quality value manager. This chart is a Skyline from Style Analytics and the zero line is the benchmark, in this case the Russell 1000® Value. Anything above that line means the manager has overweight exposure to a particular factor, and anything below that line means the manager is underweight versus the benchmark. Both managers presented are value oriented but the manager on the left employs a deep value style and you can see that this manager is extremely overweight all value characteristics. Conversely, the manager on the right is a quality value manager and is underweight all of the value characteristics versus their value benchmark.

Figure 1

The key here is that despite both managers embracing a value philosophy:

their sub-styles and approaches are different,

the portfolios can have very different characteristics, and

these unique approaches can result in very different performance outcomes.

In Figure 2, on the Y axis we plot excess returns over the last 5 years for all managers in the U.S. large cap value universe. On the X axis we plot a proprietary value score for all these managers based on their holdings using a variety of value measures that combine balance sheet with income and cash flow statement metrics. Deep value strategies were more likely to have struggled and underperformed over the last 5 years. Conversely, if you were a quality value manager and had less of a value tilt, you were much more likely to have delivered excess returns.

Figure 2

R-Squared (R2) of a manager versus a benchmark is a measure of how closely related the variance of the manager returns and the variance of the benchmark returns are.

