5 Real Estate Companies Trading with Low Price-Sales Ratios

According to the GuruFocus All-In-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following real estate stocks were trading with low price-sales ratios as of March 26.

Weyerhaeuser

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) were trading around $34.07 with a price-sales ratio of 3.39 and a price-earnings ratio of 20.74.

The company, which operates in timberlands, wood products and real estate, has a $25.46 billion market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 6.09% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $15.79, suggesting it is overpriced by 155.77%.

The company's largest guru shareholder is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.92% of outstanding shares, followed by T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.27% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.88%.

CBRE Group

On Friday, CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) was trading around $75.67 with a price-sales ratio of 1.08 and a price-earnings ratio of 34.

The company, which provides leasing, property and project management and capital markets advisory services, has a market cap of $25.44 billion. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 10.76% over the past 10 years.

With a 3.32% stake, BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by ValueAct Holdings LP (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.05% , Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.94% and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.6%.

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) was trading around $36.32 on Friday with a price-sales ratio of 2.54 and a price-earnings ratio of 15.60.

The record management services provider has a market cap of $10.47 billion. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 7.90% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $17.56, suggesting it is overpriced by 107%.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30% of outstanding shares, followed by Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07% and Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) was trading around $172.64 with a price-sales ratio of 0.54 and a price-earnings ratio of 22.39.

The company, which provides real estate-related services, has a market cap of $8.82 billion. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 6.21% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $162.25, suggesting it is overpriced by 7.09%.

With a 9.51% stake, Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.98%, Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.72% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.38%.

Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) shares were trading around $103.41 with a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The company has a $4.13 billion market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 16.22% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $17.27, suggesting it is overpriced by 501.68%.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 2.32% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24% and Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

