Frontier Airlines: Ready to Boldly Go Public?

Like so many other industries tied to travel and leisure, airlines were hit hard by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thankfully, the worst appears to be over as the rapid vaccine rollout has invigorated hope that the post-pandemic world is near at hand. The imminent end of lockdowns and travel restrictions, as well as the dissipation of the widespread public anxiety, have served to rejuvenate interest in travel – a welcome development for a moribund airline industry.

Improving public sentiment has emboldened a number of privately held airlines to list on the public market. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) led the pack with a well-received initial public offering on March 17.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC), which operates Frontier Airlines, is set to follow in Sun Country's footsteps with an IPO scheduled for March 30. Can investors expect the discount air-carrier to receive a similarly warm welcome?

Warp factor (Covid)19

Frontier Airlines, a Denver-based airline owned by private equity group Indigo Partners, is set to be the second airline IPO of 2021. Indigo hopes that the second time's the charm for Frontier. The airline scrapped plans to go public last summer in the face of the pandemic, which had sent the industry into a tailspin.

Many air-carriers were forced to tap capital markets during the crisis in order to shore up their bleeding balance sheets. According to Patrick Healey of Caliber Financial Partners, a wealth management and financial advisory group, sentiment has turned for the better, with investors' expectations mounting for a rebound in the travel industry. That has created an opportunity for companies such as Frontier, as Healey explained on March 29:

"Investor sentiment is driving the appetite for companies to tap into the public markets through an IPO, like Frontier or Sun Country. A lot of the more established airlines like United or American or Delta have done secondary offerings...more as a means to survive the pandemic and sustain themselves into the future when they can start to see more demand from airline travel again. We're starting to see that again."

The sentiment shift among investors has become a tailwind for airline stocks. With hope growing for a rapid rebound in travel demand, which fell more than 60% in 2020, many investors appear primed to invest.

Strange new world

Frontier clearly hopes to emulate Sun Country's IPO success, which saw shares surge 51% in the first day of trading. At approximately $33.50 per share at time of writing, the stock is still trading well above its IPO price of $24, though it has pulled back somewhat from its high of $38.36 per share.

Frontier posted a $225 million loss on $1.25 billion in revenue last year, the result of collapsing demand. While a return to 2019 travel levels, which saw Frontier post net income of $251 million on $2.5 billion in revenue, is unlikely this year, 2021 looks set to be a solid year overall. As the airline sector rebounds, discount airlines such as Frontier should reap considerable benefits compared to their larger peers, as the company's S-1 filing explained:

"Low-cost airlines have historically recovered more quickly than the airline industry overall following past crises, including the 1991 Gulf War, the 2001 Terrorist Attacks and the late-2000s Financial Crisis. In the wake of these crises, low-cost airlines further expanded the magnitude of their superior margin profile and profitability relative to the airline industry as a whole."

Should the post-pandemic market continue the established trend of past travel sector recoveries, Frontier ought to be well placed to reap outsized benefits.

Go long and prosper?

If Sun Country's IPO experience is anything to go by, Frontier's IPO should find plenty of willing buyers. The appetite is clearly there. Moreover, with debt-related costs of just $1 per passenger, compared to the industry average of $16 per passenger, Frontier looks financially strong enough to thrive in the post-pandemic airline industry.

Frontier is still a small-fry player, with just 3.3% market share in the domestic airline industry, behind even the 4.7% held by rival discount carrier Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Yet small can be a good thing in the airline industry, especially in the years following a downturn. Investors may well find big gains in this small airline package.

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: