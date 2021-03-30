>
Julie Young
Julie Young
Articles (1610) 

US Stocks End Mostly Lower Monday

Archegos Capital liquidates approximately $30 billion

March 30, 2021 | About: VIAC +5% DISCA +7.49% SEAC -28.61% FB -0.23% TWTR -0.21% BA +0.06% AMZN -1.16%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,171.37 on Monday with a gain of 98.49 points or 0.30%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,971.09 for a loss of 3.45 points or -0.09%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,059.65 for a loss of 79.08 points or -0.60%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 20.74 for a gain of 1.88 points or 9.97%.

Monday's market movers

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower Monday to start a shortened four-day holiday week. Investors were concerned over losses from Archegos Capital. The firm has reportedly liquidated approximately $30 billion to cover margin calls. Stocks with selling pressure included ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC), Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) and several Chinese internet American depositary receipts. The S&P 500 financial sector was down 0.87% Monday as the liquidation efforts affected several financial companies.

In other news:

  • Ship freed from Suez Canal, allowing transport traffic renewal.
  • New York is offering Covid-19 vaccines for residents 30 and older.
  • The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index increased to 28.9 in March from 17.2.
  • The Treasury held auctions for three-month bills at a rate of 0.020% and six-month bills at a rate of 0.040%.

Across the board:

  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) up 101.94%.
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) up 2.76% on improved ad sales.
  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) up 2.74%.
  • Boeing (NYSE:BA) up 2.26%.
  • Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) up 0.78% after report that subsidiary STS Lab Holdco has been given emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration for a Covid-19 test. Also, Alabama is voting on a first Amazon union.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,158.68 for a loss of 62.80 points or -2.83%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,296.80 for a loss of 34.46 points or -2.59%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,184.25 for a loss of 393.50 points or -2.70%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10,757.02 for a loss of 246.56 points or -2.24%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,579.23 for a loss of 47.34 points or -1.80%; the S&P 100 at 1,801.01 for a gain of 2.91 points or 0.16%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,965.74 for a loss of 13.38 points or -0.10%; the Russell 3000 at 2,373.02 for a loss of 10.28 points or -0.43%; the Russell 1000 at 2,233.01 for a loss of 5.65 points or -0.25%; the Wilshire 5000 at 41,453.57 for a loss of 167.26 points or -0.40%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 818.13 for a loss of 2.72 points or -0.33%.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

