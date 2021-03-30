ONEOK Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $50.57 per share and the market cap of $22.5 billion, ONEOK stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for ONEOK is shown in the chart below.

Because ONEOK is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. ONEOK has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04, which is worse than 86% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The overall financial strength of ONEOK is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of ONEOK is poor. This is the debt and cash of ONEOK over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. ONEOK has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $8.5 billion and earnings of $1.39 a share. Its operating margin of 23.03% better than 85% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks ONEOK's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of ONEOK over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of ONEOK is -21.3%, which ranks worse than 84% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -9.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, ONEOK's ROIC was 7.12, while its WACC came in at 10.57. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of ONEOK is shown below:

In closing, ONEOK (NYSE:OKE, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about ONEOK stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

