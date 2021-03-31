The stock of Rockwell Medical (NAS:RMTI, 30-year Financials) appears to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $1.16 per share and the market cap of $108.5 million, Rockwell Medical stock appears to be possible value trap. GF Value for Rockwell Medical is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that Rockwell Medical stock might be a value trap is because Rockwell Medical has an Altman Z-score of -3.40, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Rockwell Medical has a cash-to-debt ratio of 2.92, which ranks better than 66% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Rockwell Medical's financial strength as 3 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Rockwell Medical over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Rockwell Medical has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $62.5 million and loss of $0.43 a share. Its operating margin is -44.38%, which ranks worse than 77% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Rockwell Medical at 2 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Rockwell Medical over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Rockwell Medical is -1.4%, which ranks worse than 73% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -12%, which ranks worse than 75% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Rockwell Medical's return on invested capital is -208.11, and its cost of capital is 8.47. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Rockwell Medical is shown below:

In short, Rockwell Medical (NAS:RMTI, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 75% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. To learn more about Rockwell Medical stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

