>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2787)  | Author's Website |

5 Undervalued Stocks Below the Peter Lynch Value

LGI Homes makes the list

April 01, 2021 | About: ABCB +0.13% LGIH +1.53% CMC +0.42% WOR +1.19% MCY -0.74%

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of April 1, the following companies are trading below their Peter Lynch fair values with wide margins of safety and have had positive performances over the past 12 months.

Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. (NYSE:MCY) was trading around $60.90 per share as of April 1. The Peter Lynch fair value is $142.31, which suggests the stock is undervalued with an 57% margin of safety. The stock has registered a 52-week increase of 69.81%.

The insurance holding company has a market cap of $3.40 billion and an enterprise value of $3.46 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 9.06. The share price is 7.70% below its 52-week high and 69.81% above its 52-week low.

91bba03cc056a644ce8eb0f6eb8a0e7d.png

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 3.61% of outstanding shares.

Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) was trading around $67.32 per share as of Thursday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $160, which suggests it is undervalued with a 58% margin of safety. The stock has registered a 52-week increase of 195.89%.

The U.S. metals manufacturing company has a market cap of $3.49 billion and an enterprise value of $3.74 billion.

3b0cf5b347d1fe0822668ce484187e34.png

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 5.92, which is higher than 96% of companies in the industrial products industry. The share price is 10.78% below its 52-week high and 249.17% above its 52-week low.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.23% of outstanding shares, followed by Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.13% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12%.

Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE:CMC) was trading around $30.14 per share. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a price of $53, which suggests it is undervalued with an 43% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 119.79%.

The U.S. company, which operates steel mills, steel fabrication plants and metal recycling facilities, has a market cap of $3.62 billion and an enterprise value of $4.29 billion.

13e46e3140f1de9fd64fb7496e46190a.png

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 13.77, which is higher than 58% of companies in the industry, and is currently 1.37% below its 52-week high and 180.11% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Richard Snow (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.71% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.52% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15%.

LGI Homes

LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) was trading around $145.94 per share as of Thursday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $311.24, which suggests the company is undervalued with a 53% margin of safety. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has climbed 172.52%.

The company, which designs and builds new houses, has a market cap of $3.64 billion and an enterprise value of $4.15 billion.

4c155881450349deacf5adb2d6f6c384.png

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 11.48, which is higher than 60% of companies in the homebuilding and construction industry. The price is currently 0.92% below its 52-week high and 339.30% above its 52-week low.

Royce is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.43% of outstanding shares, followed by Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.19% and Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10%.

Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was trading around $53.82 per share as of Thursday. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a price of $77.49, which suggests it is undervalued with a 31% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock has climbed 147.12%.

The company, which provides business banking, personal banking, checking, savings and mobile banking services, has a market cap of $3.72 billion and an enterprise value of $2.17 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 14.15, which is lower than 54% of companies in the banks industry. The share price is currently 7.13% below its 52-week high and 213.61% above its 52-week low.

65734e6c606579bbca789102f3b78026.png

NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.58% of outstanding shares, followed by Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16%, Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned in this article.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Tiziano Frateschi

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)