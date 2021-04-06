>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2598) 

A Duo of Underperforming Holdings to Reduce

Shareholders may want to curb their stakes in these disappointing securities

April 06, 2021 | About: GTT +1.65% WPG -1.61%

Shareholders of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) and Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) have seen their holdings underperforming significantly over the past couple of years, as they have missed the S&P 500 Index by wide margins.

Furthermore, sell-side analysts on Wall Street do not seem to be optimistic about these stocks, which indicates that the share prices are not expected to bounce back in 2021.

Therefore, shareholders of these stocks may want to consider reducing their holdings, in my opinion.

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)

Shares of the McLean, Virginia-based provider of cloud networking services to businesses and government entities worldwide have declined by 78.5% over the past year, 95% over the past two years and 88% over the past five years through April 5. It underperformed the S&P 500 by 142.5%, 136% and 188%, respectively.

The company is currently not paying dividends to its shareholders.

The share price was trading at around $1.82 at close on April 5 for a market capitalization of $107.05 million and a 52-week range of $1.51 to $12.59.

The 14-day relative strength index of 40 indicates the stock is still trading far from oversold levels despite the sharp decline in the share price.

One sell-side analyst on Wall Street has recommended a sell rating for this stock.

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Shares of the Columbus, Ohio-based real estate investment trust company have decreased by 66% over the past year, 95% over the past two years and by 97% over the past five years through April 5. The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by 130%, 136% and 197%, respectively, over these time periods.

The company is facing some financial issues and is reportedly planning to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The board of executives has thus decided to interrupt the distribution of quarterly dividends.

The share price was trading at around $2.49 at close on April 5 for a market capitalization of $60.52 million and a 52-week range of $1.69 to $17.55.

The 14-day relative strength index of 36 indicates the stock is not far from oversold levels as a result of the share price tumble.

The stock has a median recommendation that falls between a hold and underperform rating.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from UniversitÃ  degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)