US Indexes End Mostly Lower Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,430.24 on Tuesday with a loss of 96.95 points or-0.29%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,073.94 for a loss of 3.97 points or-0.10%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,698.38 for a loss of 7.21 points or -0.05%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 18.12 for a gain of 0.21 points or 1.17%.

Tuesday's Market Movers

Nearly all the U.S. indexes closed slightly lower Tuesday after stocks posted strong gains to start the week. In other news:

Square (NYSE:SQ), Fidelity and Coinbase have announced a crypto lobbying group.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed job openings of 7.367 million in February, up from 7.099 million.

The Treasury held auctions for 42-day bills at a rate of 0.020%.

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank are holding their 2021 spring meetings this week.

Across the board:

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) -1.12%

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) +0.43%

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) -1.84%

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) +9.47%

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) +2.79%

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) +4.30%

The 10-year Treasury ended with a yield of approximately 1.65%, down from 1.71%.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,259.15 for a loss of 5.73 points or -0.25%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,343.93 for a loss of 2.08 points or -0.15%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,985.49 for a loss of 4.45 points or -0.03%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,044.94 for a loss of 8.69 points or -0.08%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,666.66 for a gain of 1.68 points or 0.063%; the S&P 100 at 1,850.10 for a loss of 2.46 points or -0.13%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,578.46 for a loss of -19.71 points or -0.14%; the Russell 3000 at 2,443.18 for a loss of 0.22 points or -0.0090%; the Russell 1000 at 2,296.28 for a gain of 0.21 points or 0.0091%; the Wilshire 5000 at 42,675.23 for a loss of 17.14 points or -0.040%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 828.88 for a gain of 0.80 points or 0.097%.

