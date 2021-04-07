>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Julie Young
Julie Young
Articles (1615) 

US Indexes End Mostly Lower Tuesday

S&P 500 down -0.10%

April 07, 2021 | About: SQ +3.81% POTX -1.72% SOXX +0.15% XLY +0.08% EBAY -1.34% ROKU +0.91% MRNA +0.85% TWTR +0.16%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,430.24 on Tuesday with a loss of 96.95 points or-0.29%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,073.94 for a loss of 3.97 points or-0.10%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,698.38 for a loss of 7.21 points or -0.05%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 18.12 for a gain of 0.21 points or 1.17%.

Tuesday's Market Movers

Nearly all the U.S. indexes closed slightly lower Tuesday after stocks posted strong gains to start the week. In other news:

  • Square (NYSE:SQ), Fidelity and Coinbase have announced a crypto lobbying group.
  • The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed job openings of 7.367 million in February, up from 7.099 million.
  • The Treasury held auctions for 42-day bills at a rate of 0.020%.
  • The International Monetary Fund and World Bank are holding their 2021 spring meetings this week.

Across the board:

  • iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) -1.12%
  • Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) +0.43%
  • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) -1.84%
  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) +9.47%
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) +2.79%
  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) +4.30%
  • The 10-year Treasury ended with a yield of approximately 1.65%, down from 1.71%.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,259.15 for a loss of 5.73 points or -0.25%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,343.93 for a loss of 2.08 points or -0.15%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,985.49 for a loss of 4.45 points or -0.03%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,044.94 for a loss of 8.69 points or -0.08%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,666.66 for a gain of 1.68 points or 0.063%; the S&P 100 at 1,850.10 for a loss of 2.46 points or -0.13%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,578.46 for a loss of -19.71 points or -0.14%; the Russell 3000 at 2,443.18 for a loss of 0.22 points or -0.0090%; the Russell 1000 at 2,296.28 for a gain of 0.21 points or 0.0091%; the Wilshire 5000 at 42,675.23 for a loss of 17.14 points or -0.040%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 828.88 for a gain of 0.80 points or 0.097%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Julie Young

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)