New Feature: Company Operating Data

We are pleased to announce that we have added a new "operating data" section to our GuruFocus 30-year financials page.

To access a company's 30-year financials page, enter the company's ticker or company name in the GuruFocus search bar and then click on the "30-year financials" item on the drop-down menu. Figure 1 illustrates this for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Figure 1

Examples of operating data

Operating data refers to specific data points like same-store sales, number of stores, sales per square feet and lease obligations. The above data points apply to retail companies like Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) and Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT).

Figure 2A illustrates a sample "operating data" section for Walmart while Figure 2B illustrates a chart showing Walmart's number of stores each quarter over the past five years.

Figure 2A

Figure 2B

The operating data for one industry differs from that of different industries. For example, banks like Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) have ratios like the Capital Tier 1 ratio, efficiency ratio and the net charge off ratio, as Figure 3 illustrates.

Figure 3

Operating data allows users to retrieve revenue passenger miles data for airlines, like American Airlines Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL), Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) and Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Figure 4 illustrates a sample chart for American's revenue passenger miles.

Figure 4

GuruFocus Premium members can view and download up to 30 years of historical financial data and over three to five years of historical operating data.

Disclosure: The author is long Apple, American and Southwest. The mention of stocks in this article are for demonstrative purposes only and thus do not constitute a recommendation.

