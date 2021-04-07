Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) President and CFO Amy E Weaver Sold $2.2 million of Shares

President and CFO of Salesforce.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Amy E Weaver (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of CRM on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $220 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Salesforce.com Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, offering social and mobile cloud apps and platform services, as well as professional services to facilitate the adoption of its solutions. Salesforce.com Inc has a market cap of $203.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $220.790000 with a P/E ratio of 50.29 and P/S ratio of 9.67. Salesforce.com Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 35.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Salesforce.com Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

President and CFO Amy E Weaver sold 820 shares of CRM stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $215.95. The price of the stock has increased by 2.24% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Co-Founder and CTO Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of CRM stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $209.52. The price of the stock has increased by 5.38% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Joe Allanson sold 397 shares of CRM stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $215.12. The price of the stock has increased by 2.64% since.

Co-Founder and CTO Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of CRM stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $215.72. The price of the stock has increased by 2.35% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of CRM stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $215.95. The price of the stock has increased by 2.24% since.

Pres/Chief Engineering Officer Srinivas Tallapragada sold 841 shares of CRM stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $215.95. The price of the stock has increased by 2.24% since.

