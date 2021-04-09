>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Julie Young
Julie Young
Articles (1617) 

US Indexes Close with Gains Thursday

Nasdaq up 1.03%

April 09, 2021 | About: SOXX -0.53% TWER +0% PTON -3.3% PYPL +0.47% AZN +0.81%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,503.57 on Thursday with a gain of 57.31 points or 0.17%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,097.17 for a gain of 17.22 points or 0.42%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,829.31 for a gain of 140.47 points or 1.03%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 16.95 for a loss of 0.21 points or -1.22%.

Thursday's Market Movers

The major U.S. indexes closed with gains Thursday. The Nasdaq led the major index gains, up 1.03%. Semiconductors led technology, with the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) up 1.14%.

Tailwinds also showed from yesterday's Fed minutes release. The Fed reiterated that stimulus will likely be a key driver for higher economic projections. Comments from the Fed's Kashkari on inflation further suggested that there will be higher tolerance for inflation.

In other news:

  • 744,000 Americans filed for jobless claims, up from 728,000. Continuing jobless claims were 3.734 million, down from 3.750 million.
  • The Treasury held auctions for 4-week bills at a rate of 0.010% and 8-week bills at a rate of 0.010%.
  • Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market survey. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.13%, down from 3.18%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.42%, down from 2.45%.

Across the board:

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,242.60 for a gain of 19.54 points or 0.88%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,332.13 for a gain of 6.82 points or 0.51%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,895.31 for a gain of 166.89 points or 1.13%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10982.49 for a gain of 10.73 points or 0.10%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,657.89 for a gain of 9.97 points or 0.38%; the S&P 100 at 1,867.07 for a gain of 9.35 points or 0.50%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,758.50 for a gain of 141.80 points or 1.04%; the Russell 3000 at 2,454.70 for a gain of 12.82 points or 0.52%; the Russell 1000 at 2,309.15 for a gain of 11.47 points or 0.50%; the Wilshire 5000 at 42,892.08 for a gain of 220.89 points or 0.52%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 824.91 for a loss of 4.37 points or -0.53%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Julie Young

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)