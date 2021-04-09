US Indexes Close with Gains Thursday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,503.57 on Thursday with a gain of 57.31 points or 0.17%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,097.17 for a gain of 17.22 points or 0.42%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,829.31 for a gain of 140.47 points or 1.03%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 16.95 for a loss of 0.21 points or -1.22%.

Thursday's Market Movers

The major U.S. indexes closed with gains Thursday. The Nasdaq led the major index gains, up 1.03%. Semiconductors led technology, with the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) up 1.14%.

Tailwinds also showed from yesterday's Fed minutes release. The Fed reiterated that stimulus will likely be a key driver for higher economic projections. Comments from the Fed's Kashkari on inflation further suggested that there will be higher tolerance for inflation.

In other news:

744,000 Americans filed for jobless claims, up from 728,000. Continuing jobless claims were 3.734 million, down from 3.750 million.

The Treasury held auctions for 4-week bills at a rate of 0.010% and 8-week bills at a rate of 0.010%.

Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market survey. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.13%, down from 3.18%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.42%, down from 2.45%.

Across the board:

Towerstream Corporation (TWER) +86.67%

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) +7.31%

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) +3.48%

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) +2.23%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,242.60 for a gain of 19.54 points or 0.88%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,332.13 for a gain of 6.82 points or 0.51%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,895.31 for a gain of 166.89 points or 1.13%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10982.49 for a gain of 10.73 points or 0.10%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,657.89 for a gain of 9.97 points or 0.38%; the S&P 100 at 1,867.07 for a gain of 9.35 points or 0.50%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,758.50 for a gain of 141.80 points or 1.04%; the Russell 3000 at 2,454.70 for a gain of 12.82 points or 0.52%; the Russell 1000 at 2,309.15 for a gain of 11.47 points or 0.50%; the Wilshire 5000 at 42,892.08 for a gain of 220.89 points or 0.52%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 824.91 for a loss of 4.37 points or -0.53%.

