3 Long-Term Payers Announce Dividends

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN), Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) and Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) announced quarterly dividends this week.

These stocks draw the attention of dividend investors as they have been paying dividends already for several years.

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

On Friday before regular trading hours, the Portland, Oregon-based regional provider of regulated natural gas distribution services announced that on May 14, it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 48 cents per common share. The payment will be on par with the previous one. Shareholders must be on the company's records no later than April 30 if they want to receive the payment. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for April 29.

Northwest Natural Holding Co has been paying dividends for about 64 years, increasing them by a CAGR of approximately 0.5% over the last three years.

The company funds the payment of the quarterly dividend with nearly $30.2 million available in cash on hand and more than $140 million in trailing 12-month operating cash flow as of Dec. 30, 2020.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

The share price has fallen by 13% over the past year down to $54.22 at close on Thursday for a forward dividend yield of 3.54%, a market cap of $1.66 billion and a 52-week range of $41.71 to $67.24.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of hold with an average price target of $53.88 per share.

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

On Thursday, after regular trading hours, the Everett, Washington-based global provider of professional and engineered products, software applications and services solutions announced that on June 25, it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 7 cents per common share. In order to benefit, the shareholders must be on the company's books not later than May 28. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for May 27. The payment will be on par with the previous distribution.

Fortive Corp has paid dividends for approximately four years.

The company has nearly $3 billion in cash on hand and more than $1.40 billion in trailing 12-month operating cash flow as of Dec. 30, 2020 to support the distribution of the quarterly dividend.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

The share price has risen by 41.4% over the past year up to $70.25 at close on Thursday, determining a forward dividend yield of 0.4%, a market cap of $63.87 billion and a 52-week range of $43.87 to $74.26.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of $76.53 per share.

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

On Thursday, after regular trading hours, the Irish global manufacturer and seller of mechanical and electronic security products and technical solutions announced that on June 30, it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 36 cents per common share to shareholders of record as of June 16. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for June 15. The payment will be on par with the previous distribution.

Allegion PLC has distributed dividends for approximately seven years and increased them by a CAGR of 26% over the past three years.

The company has nearly $480 million in cash on hand and about $490 million in trailing 12-month operating cash flow as of Dec. 30, 2020 to support the payment of the quarterly dividend.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

The share price has risen by 36.63% over the past year to close at $130.85 on Thursday for a forward dividend yield of 1.09%, a market cap of $11.87 billion and a 52-week range of $87.08 to $134.44.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of hold with an average target price of $126.70 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

