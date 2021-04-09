BMW's Rolls-Royce Shows Record Deliveries in Preliminary Report

Rolls-Royce, the ultra-premium segment of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (XTER:BMW) (BAMXF), has seen record-setting deliveries in the first quarter according to the April Investor Presentation released by the company.

Rolls-Royce, known for its highly exclusive luxury vehicles that can easily retail for over $400,000 with options, reported preliminary deliveries of 1,380 vehicles. The delivery numbers show a 62% growth in deliveries over the year-ago quarter and have set a record for the company in its 116-year history. According to CNBC, other high-end luxury automakers like Lamborghini and Bentley have also seen strong sales coming from wealthier individuals.

The luxury brand's delivery growth led the charge for BMW as vehicle deliveries rose during the quarter across all four of the major sectors. BMW brand automobiles saw the second-largest quarterly growth at 36.2%.

Across BMW's major international markets, China saw the largest growth in vehicle deliveries, up 97.3% compared to the same quarter of 2020. U.S. vehicle deliveries were up 20.1% overall and the company's home market saw the smallest growth in delivery numbers at 8.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

As of April 9, BMW's U.S.-listed shares were trading at $104.50 per share with a market cap of $67.40 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is trading at a modestly overvalued rating.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10, a profitability rank of 6 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 7 out of 10. There are currently three severe warning signs issued for declining gross and operating margins and an Altman Z-Score of 0.82 placing the company in the distress column. Revenue has increased in recent years for the German automaker.

Disclosure: Author owns no stocks mentioned.

