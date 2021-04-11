Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of April 9

According to GuruFocus data, the largest Insider Buys this week were for Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), The Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC), Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Virios Therapeutics (VIRI).

Science Applications International Corp (SAIC): Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares on April 5 at the average price of $84.31. The price of the stock has increased by 1.04% since.

Science Applications International Corp. is an American international technology company that focuses on providing government services and information technology support. The company is a component of the S&P 400. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, and as of April 9 it traded at $85.19.

On April 7, Science Applications International Corp. announced that the company has won a single-award contract with the U.S. army worth approximately $800 million to continue providing engineering support services to the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command and Software, Simulations, System Engineering and Integration Directorate. Under the contract, the company will deliver live constructive modeling and simulation, data science, systems engineering and other related services.

The Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC): Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares

Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares on April 5 at the average price of $97.17. The price of the stock has increased by 2.85% since.

The Howard Hughes Corp. is an American real estate development and management company. The company owns and manages commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate in the United States. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, and as of April 9 it traded at $99.94.

On March 3, the Howard Hughes Corp. announced that Correne Loeffler has been appointed as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective on April 19. Loeffler succeeds David O'Reilly, a position that O'Reilly has held since joining the company in 2016. Loeffler held the position of Chief Financial Officer for Whiting Petroleum Corporation prior to joining the company. There, she helped restructure $2.4 billion of unsecured debt and managed the company's Finance, Accounting and Corporate Planning organizations.

Athenex Inc. (ATNX): Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares

Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares on April 5 at the average price of $4.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.24 % since.

Athenex Inc. is an American international clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cancer treatments. The company is organized around three platforms, which includes a Commercial Platform, a Global Supply Chain Platform and an Oncology Innovation Platform. The company has a market capitalization of $383.17 million, and as of April 9 it traded at $4.10

On March 1, Athenex Inc. announced fourth quarter and full year financial results for the fiscal year of 2020, which ended Dec. 31, 2020. Total revenues for the quarter were $21.8 million compared to $34.4 million during the same quarter of the prior year. Total revenues for the entire year totaled $144.4 million compared to $101.2 million during 2019. Net losses for the quarter totaled $49.5 million compared to a net loss of $21.7 million during the same quarter of the prior year.

Virios Therapeutics (VIRI): CEO Gregory Scott Duncan bought 15,675 shares

CEO Gregory Scott Duncan bought 15,675 shares on April 5 at the average price of $6.17. The price of the stock has not shown a net change since.

Virios Therapeutics is an American clinical stage biotechnology company. The company is focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat conditions triggered by viruses or maintained immune responses, such as fibromyalgia and Herpes Simplex Virus-1. The company's lead development candidate is a novel fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to suppress Herpes Simplex Virus 1 replication. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 million, and as of April 9 it traded at $6.17.

On March 18, Virios Therapeutics reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2020 ended Dec. 31, 2020. Net loss for the quarter totaled $6.5 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, during the same quarter of the prior year. Net loss for the year totaled $10.3 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the prior year.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

