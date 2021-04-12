>
APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Buys Moderna Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc

April 12, 2021 | About: MRNA -1.16% PDD -3.42%

Investment company APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Moderna Inc, sells Pinduoduo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd. As of 2021Q1, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd owns 9 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,025 shares, 22.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.02%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 205,400 shares, 20.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.10%
  3. Staar Surgical Co (STAA) - 367,000 shares, 16.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.51%
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 45,000 shares, 12.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.18%
  5. Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 42,140 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.06%
New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $138.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd. Also check out:

