APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Buys Moderna Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc

Investment company APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Moderna Inc, sells Pinduoduo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd. As of 2021Q1, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd owns 9 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MRNA,

MRNA, Added Positions: AMZN, BABA, STAA, MSFT, ALGN, V, MA,

AMZN, BABA, STAA, MSFT, ALGN, V, MA, Reduced Positions: TSLA,

TSLA, Sold Out: PDD,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,025 shares, 22.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.02% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 205,400 shares, 20.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.10% Staar Surgical Co (STAA) - 367,000 shares, 16.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.51% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 45,000 shares, 12.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.18% Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 42,140 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.06%

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $138.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.