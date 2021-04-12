>
TRH Financial, LLC Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Sells First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

April 12, 2021 | About: PG +0.4% RTX +0.55% KMB +0.4% BDX -0.21% CARR -0.35% ROP +0.97% ATO +0.23% ZBRA -0.4% LNT +0.37% HWKN -0.48% FMB +0.12%

Investment company TRH Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Atmos Energy Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TRH Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q1, TRH Financial, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TRH Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trh+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TRH Financial, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 863,078 shares, 21.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
  2. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 107,685 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.10%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 194,052 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,099 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 129,921 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $425.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.61 and $98.89, with an estimated average price of $91.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $505.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hawkins Inc (HWKN)

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Hawkins Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $38.91, with an estimated average price of $30.78. The stock is now traded at around $33.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $136.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 107,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $78.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 41,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 227.94%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $137.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 67.15%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $247.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 171.86%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $42.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $57.18, with an estimated average price of $56.54.



