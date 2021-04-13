Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd Buys S&P Global Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Sells ServiceNow Inc, Farfetch, Match Group Inc

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys S&P Global Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells ServiceNow Inc, Farfetch, Match Group Inc, American Express Co, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd owns 29 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPGI, PDD, PTON, TPGY,

SPGI, PDD, PTON, TPGY, Added Positions: BEKE, V, TEAM, SE, AMZN, TWLO, DKNG, MSFT, STNE,

BEKE, V, TEAM, SE, AMZN, TWLO, DKNG, MSFT, STNE, Reduced Positions: FTCH, MTCH, CHWY, SQ, SHOP, MELI, BILL, MDB, PYPL,

FTCH, MTCH, CHWY, SQ, SHOP, MELI, BILL, MDB, PYPL, Sold Out: NOW, AXP, FB, PENN, NCNO, SNOW,

Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,811,825 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.34% KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 6,387,128 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,245,000 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.18% Visa Inc (V) - 1,305,342 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137.16% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 773,456 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. New Position

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $371.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.04%. The holding were 773,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $133.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 1,384,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 1,193,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd initiated holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.12 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $23.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 4,957,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 92.72%. The purchase prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $53.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 6,387,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 137.16%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $221.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 1,305,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 86.57%. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $230.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 850,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $245.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,811,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 66.01%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3379.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 53,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.