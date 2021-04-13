Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd Buys S&P Global Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Sells ServiceNow Inc, Farfetch, Match Group Inc

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys S&P Global Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells ServiceNow Inc, Farfetch, Match Group Inc, American Express Co, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd owns 29 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPGI, PDD, PTON, TPGY,
- Added Positions: BEKE, V, TEAM, SE, AMZN, TWLO, DKNG, MSFT, STNE,
- Reduced Positions: FTCH, MTCH, CHWY, SQ, SHOP, MELI, BILL, MDB, PYPL,
- Sold Out: NOW, AXP, FB, PENN, NCNO, SNOW,
For the details of TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tybourne+capital+management+hk+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK LTD
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,811,825 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.34%
- KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 6,387,128 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.72%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,245,000 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.18%
- Visa Inc (V) - 1,305,342 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137.16%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 773,456 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $371.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.04%. The holding were 773,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $133.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 1,384,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 1,193,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd initiated holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.12 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $23.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 4,957,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 92.72%. The purchase prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $53.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 6,387,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 137.16%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $221.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 1,305,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 86.57%. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $230.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 850,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $245.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,811,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 66.01%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3379.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 53,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89.Sold Out: Ncino Inc (NCNO)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK LTD. Also check out:
1. TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK LTD keeps buying