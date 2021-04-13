5 Predictable Guru Stocks

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following companies have high business predictability ratings and wide margins of safety as of April 13.

Lennox International

Lennox International Inc. (LII) has a four-star business predictability rank and, according to the discounted cash flow calculator, a 6.76% margin of safety at an average price of $332.42 per share.

The company, which manufactures heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration products, has a market cap of $12.55 billion and an enterprise value of $13.59 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue and earnings per share have increased 1.10% and 17.80%, respectively.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has climbed 64.23% and is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 35.99. The share price has been as high as $332 and as low as $168.94 in the last year. As of April 13, the stock was trading 0.01% below its 52-week high and 96.77% above its 52-week low.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.46% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

Grifols

Grifols SA (GRFS) has a four-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 37.74% margin of safety at an average price of $18 per share.

The integrated plasma derivative producer has a market cap of $12.29 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 6.70% and its earnings per share have climbed 2.90%.

The stock has declined 7.93% over the past 12 months and shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 26.44. The share price has been as high as $21.88 and as low as $14.81 in the last 52 weeks. As of April 13, the stock was trading 17.73% below its 52-week high and 21.54% above its 52-week low.

The largest guru shareholder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with 0.49% of outstanding shares, followed by Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10% and Simons with 0.06%.

DaVita

DaVita Inc. (DVA) has a 4.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, an 18.24% margin of safety at an average price of $109 per share.

The U.S. company, which provides dialysis services, has a market cap of $11.87 billion and an enterprise value of $22.90 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 2.80% and its earnings per share have risen 21.30%.

The share price has climbed 45.68% over the past 12 months. The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 17.33. The share price has been as high as $125.28 and as low as $67.14 in the last 52 weeks. As of April 13, the stock was trading 12.99% below its 52-week high and 62.35% above its 52-week low.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with 33.15% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22% and Simons' firm with 0.19%.

Icon

Icon PLC (ICLR) has a 3.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 23.41% margin of safety at an average price of $198.07 per share.

The company, which provides drug development and clinical trial services, has a market cap of $28.18 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 14.80% and its earnings per share have risen 10.40%.

Shares have increased 29.11% compared to 12 months ago. The stock is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 32.27. The share price has been as high as $223.62 and as low as $135 in the last 52 weeks. As of April 13, the stock was trading 11.43% below its 52-week high and 46.72% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 4.43% of outstanding shares, followed by Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.19% and the Invesco European Growth Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20%.

West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) has a three-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 35.15% margin of safety at an average price of $80.84 per share.

The softwood lumber company has a market cap of $9.84 billion and an enterprise value of $9.88 billion. Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 6.60%.

Shares have climbed 250% compared to 12 months ago. The share price has been as high as $82.55 and as low as $18.66 in the last 52 weeks. As of April 13, the stock was trading 2.07% below its 52-week high and 333.15% above its 52-week low.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

