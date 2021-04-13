Bill Nygren's Oakmark Fund 1st-Quarter Shareholder Commentary

The Oakmark Fund produced a 15.5% return during the first quarter, which compares to the S&P 500 Index's return of 6.2% for the same period. The economic recovery that began late last year carried into the first quarter, benefitting many of our cyclical holdings. In a reversal from what transpired during the first quarter of 2020, both interest rates and oil prices increased meaningfully during the recent quarter, helping many of our financial and energy holdings. Indeed, our worst performing sectors during 2020 are among our best performers year to date (financials, energy) and our holdings in these sectors still trade at healthy discounts to our intrinsic value estimates.

Our highest contributors during the first quarter were EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and our largest detractors were Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR). No individual position cost the Fund more than 20 basis points of performance. Each sector contributed to the Fund's performance during the period and the strongest returns were generated by our energy, real estate and financial holdings. As often happens during a cyclical recovery, our holdings that withstood the initial downturn the best, such as those within the communication services and technology sectors, were some of our weakest performers during the most recent quarter.

We initiated a new position in Altria (NYSE:MO), which commands roughly 50% of the cigarette and smokeless tobacco market in the U.S. Both of these markets are duopolies that we believe have exhibited strong pricing power over time. While the shares trade at a low multiple of reported earnings, Altria also owns valuable stakes in other non-core businesses, including ~10% of AB InBev, 35% of Juul and 45% of Cronos. Excluding the values of these stakes and their respective earnings contribution, we were able to purchase shares of Altria for less than seven times our estimate of next year's earnings. This compares to other consumer brands with less favorable earnings growth profiles that trade for three times Altria's multiple. The company also has several promising reduced-risk products that may appeal to tobacco users, including On! and iQOS. We believe these products position the company well to help consumers slowly transition to a tobacco-free future. We expect management to return the vast majority of future earnings to shareholders given the company's strong balance sheet, high free cash flow conversion and limited capital requirements.

We elected to retain a position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) following its all-stock acquisition of portfolio holding Concho Resources after determining that the combined entity was nearly as undervalued as stand-alone Concho. We believe Conoco is one of the highest quality independent oil producers in the world today. The company has decades of low-cost drilling inventory in attractive oil basins, minimal leverage and industry-leading returns on invested capital. Conoco management has built this enviable competitive position through years of shrewd capital allocation and efficient operations. This includes a history of accretive divestitures and opportunistic acquisitions, the latest example being Concho. For Conoco, the Concho deal adds some of the highest quality acreage in the Permian Basin at an attractive all-in cost, with an opportunity to create incremental value by eliminating duplicative costs and monetizing excess acreage. We believe this value-focused approach to both acquisitions and divestitures is rare in oil and gas and we are pleased to invest alongside these stewards of capital. The shares are priced at a double-digit free cash flow yield and a discount to peers on most earnings metrics, so we took advantage of the opportunity to own the business at an attractive price.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) and Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) approached our estimates of intrinsic value and were, therefore, eliminated during the period. Both companies were longstanding investments of the Fund and produced successful outcomes. We continue to believe that Aptiv is a well-positioned auto supplier that is likely to continue outgrowing light vehicle production for the foreseeable future, but this dynamic is now more fully appreciated by the market. We believe Parker Hannifin, one of our longest tenured positions, is a high-quality, well-managed industrial with strong competitive positions in good end markets. However, after the market price reflected these positives, we elected to sell to pursue more attractive alternatives that were priced at steeper discounts to our estimates of intrinsic value.

We thank you, our fellow shareholders, for your investment and continued support of the Oakmark Fund.

The securities mentioned above comprise the following percentages of the Oakmark Fund's total net assets as of 03/31/21: AB InBev 0.0%, Ally Financial 4.0%, Altria 1.0%, Aptiv 0.0%, Charter Communications Cl A 2.0%, Concho Resources 0.0%, ConocoPhillips 0.8%, Cronos 0.0%, EOG Resources 2.9%, Juul 0.0%, Netflix 2.0% and Parker Hannifin 0.0%. Portfolio holdings are subject to change without notice and are not intended as recommendations of individual stocks.

