Bill Nygren Comments on ConocoPhillips

Guru stock highlight

April 13, 2021 | About: COP -0.04%
We elected to retain a position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) following its all-stock acquisition of portfolio holding Concho Resources after determining that the combined entity was nearly as undervalued as stand-alone Concho. We believe Conoco is one of the highest quality independent oil producers in the world today. The company has decades of low-cost drilling inventory in attractive oil basins, minimal leverage and industry-leading returns on invested capital. Conoco management has built this enviable competitive position through years of shrewd capital allocation and efficient operations. This includes a history of accretive divestitures and opportunistic acquisitions, the latest example being Concho. For Conoco, the Concho deal adds some of the highest quality acreage in the Permian Basin at an attractive all-in cost, with an opportunity to create incremental value by eliminating duplicative costs and monetizing excess acreage. We believe this value-focused approach to both acquisitions and divestitures is rare in oil and gas and we are pleased to invest alongside these stewards of capital. The shares are priced at a double-digit free cash flow yield and a discount to peers on most earnings metrics, so we took advantage of the opportunity to own the business at an attractive price.

From Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Fund first-quarter 2021 shareholder commentary.

