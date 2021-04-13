>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (3522) 

David Herro Comments on Capgemini

Guru stock highlight

April 13, 2021 | About: XPAR:CAP +0.43%
Beginning alphabetically, Capgemini (XPAR:CAP) is Europe's largest IT consulting firm—an attractive sector that is growing faster than the economy as companies continue to outsource this function in a relentless pursuit of greater efficiency. Over the past decade, the French-based firm has radically transformed its business model to focus more on its digital products, diversify its client base and make its delivery model more cost effective. Yet investors have not fairly appreciated these changes. Approximately 60% of the company's sales are now digital—one of the highest levels in the industry. This should enable Capgemini to enjoy a wave of corporate technology investment as Covid-19 prompts companies to accelerate their digital transformation roadmaps. In addition, the company has a strong business model, comparable to its U.S.- and Indian-based peers, and we believe it generates an excellent return on invested capital, converts a substantial amount of earnings into cash, trades at a significant discount to its peers and offers an attractive absolute valuation. Given the company's strong future growth outlook, promising merger-and-acquisition opportunities, and ongoing margin improvement, we believe Capgemini offers exciting potential to add shareholder value.

From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Global Fund first-quarter 2021 shareholder commentary.

Also check out:

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)