US Technology Stocks Close with Leading Gains Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,677.27 on Tuesday with a loss of 68.13 points or -0.20%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,141.59 for a gain of 13.60 points or 0.33%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,996.10 for a gain of 146.10 points or 1.05%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 16.65 for a loss of 0.26 points or -1.54%.

Tuesday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher Tuesday, led by technology. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is scheduled to begin trading Wednesday through a direct listing under the ticker "COIN." The stock is estimated to start trading at $250 per share. Coinbase will be the first crypto-focused company to go public in the U.S.

Bitcoin gained approximately 5.5% Tuesday and broke through the previous $62,000 high. Crypto funds also gained. The Grayscale Digital Fund (GDLC) gained 13. 69% and the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (BITW) was up 12.08%.

Also coming this week are earnings reports from the big banks. Across the board, several home-centric stocks gained, including Peloton (PTON), which advanced 2.85%. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) gained 7.40%.

In other news:

The NFIB Business Optimism Index increased to 98.2 in March from 95.8.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 0.6% in March following an increase of 0.4%. Year over year, the CPI has increased 2.6%, up from 1.7%.

The Core CPI increased 0.3% in March following an increase of 0.1%. Year over year, the Core CPI is up 1.6%, following an increase of 1.3% in February.

The Treasury held auctions for 42-day bills at a rate of 0.015% and 30-year bonds at a rate of 2.320%.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced its acquisition of Nuance. Security specialists are calling for security patchwork on the Microsoft Exchange. The company also announced the launch of the Surface Laptop 4.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) -0.57%.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) +2.43%

PayPal (PYPL) +2.38%

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) +1.85%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,228.92 for a loss of 4.86 points or -0.22%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,326.75 for a loss of 8.64 points or -0.65%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,873.43 for a gain of 71.02 points or 0.48%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10,943.14 for a loss of 108.22 points or -0.98%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,667.58 for a loss of 11.73 points or -0.44%; the S&P 100 at 1,891.60 for a gain of 9.78 points or 0.52%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,986.49 for a gain of 167.14 points or 1.21%; the Russell 3000 at 2,480.08 for a gain of 9.10 points or 0.37%; the Russell 1000 at 2,335.79 for a gain of 9.55 points or 0.41%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,328.50 for a gain of 151.53 points or 0.35%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 827.60 for a loss of 3.49 points or -0.42%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: