Wade Financial Advisory, Inc Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Alphabet Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Investment company Wade Financial Advisory, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Alphabet Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wade Financial Advisory, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Wade Financial Advisory, Inc owns 60 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: VTI, VEA, MUB, AGGY, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, SPLV, VTEB, NLOK, SCHE, PYPL, AMZN, IBM, PEP, FNDA,
- Sold Out: EFAV,
For the details of Wade Financial Advisory, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wade+financial+advisory%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wade Financial Advisory, Inc
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 130,243 shares, 21.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 65,325 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV) - 143,280 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 165,084 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 65,416 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
Wade Financial Advisory, Inc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Wade Financial Advisory, Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.
Here is the complete portfolio of Wade Financial Advisory, Inc. Also check out:
1. Wade Financial Advisory, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wade Financial Advisory, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wade Financial Advisory, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wade Financial Advisory, Inc keeps buying