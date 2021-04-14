Wade Financial Advisory, Inc Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Alphabet Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Investment company Wade Financial Advisory, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Alphabet Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wade Financial Advisory, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Wade Financial Advisory, Inc owns 60 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 130,243 shares, 21.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 65,325 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV) - 143,280 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 165,084 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 65,416 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%

Wade Financial Advisory, Inc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wade Financial Advisory, Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.