5 Popular Retailers Gurus Are Buying

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener as of April 15, the following retailers are popular among gurus.

Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) has a market cap of $3.88 billion. The U.S. retailor of gasoline products is held by six gurus, including Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 3.17% of outstanding shares, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07%, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

As of April 15, shares were trading with a price-earnings ratio of 10.99. The share price of $143.79 was 9.57% below the 52-week high and 71.32% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has risen 12.16%.

Carter's

Carter's Inc. (CRI) has a market cap of $4.22 billion. Its revenue has risen 6.10% over the past 10 years. Among the nine gurus invested in the company, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest with 0.92% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.72%, Simons' firm with 0.56% and the Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.50%.

As of April 15, the share price of $96.06 was 8.87% below the 52-week high and 41.60% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has risen 4.19%. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 38.73.

Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has a market cap of $4.92 billion. Its revenue has risen 4.50% over the past 10 years. The company is held by 11 gurus. The largest guru shareholder is Dodge & Cox with 14.22% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.39%, Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.38% and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.37%.

As of April 15, shares were trading with a price-earnings ratio of 4.18. The share price of $11.97 was 13.05% below the 52-week high and 111.77% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has risen 13.52%.

Macy's

Macy's Inc. (M) has a market cap of $5.32 billion. A total of 10 gurus hold shares in the department store company. With 8.10% of outstanding shares, Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder, among which the Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio) holds 4.44% and the Yacktman Focused Fund (Trades, Portfolio) has 2.09%. Following is David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.06%.

On April 15, the stock traded with a price-book ratio of 2.07. The share price of $17.06 was 23.50% below the 52-week high and 266.88% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has climbed 52.05%.

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) has a market cap of $5.40 billion. A total of eight gurus own shares of the company, which provides personal style service. The company's largest guru shareholder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with 4.97% of outstanding shares, followed by Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.66% and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.82%.

On April 15, the share price of $50.75 was 55.40% below the 52-week high and 312.52% above the 52-week low. The stock was trading with a price-book ratio of 12.44. Year to date, the stock price has declined 9.44%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

