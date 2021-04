Longleaf Partners Comments on DuPont

In the quarter, we sold DuPont ( NYSE:DD ), as its share price went to our appraised value. We have owned DuPont successfully three times now in the last decade and have great respect for CEO Ed Breen, who has delivered on creating value and focusing the company on its core businesses. We continue to view the business and leadership highly and hope to have the opportunity to partner with them again. We trimmed an additional eight holdings, taking advantage of price strength to manage position sizes at companies trading at a higher price-to-value.