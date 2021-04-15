>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (3563) 

Longleaf Partners Comments on DuPont

Guru stock highlight

April 15, 2021 | About: DD +0.69%
In the quarter, we sold DuPont (NYSE:DD), as its share price went to our appraised value. We have owned DuPont successfully three times now in the last decade and have great respect for CEO Ed Breen, who has delivered on creating value and focusing the company on its core businesses. We continue to view the business and leadership highly and hope to have the opportunity to partner with them again. We trimmed an additional eight holdings, taking advantage of price strength to manage position sizes at companies trading at a higher price-to-value.

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners Fund first-quarter 2021 commentary.

Also check out:

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)