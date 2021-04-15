Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Global X Uranium ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Scottsdale, AZ, based Investment company Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Global X Uranium ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, sells Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc owns 98 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IWM, URA, XLI, XLB, USO, KRE, PALL, PBW, LMNX, PKG, FCX, QDEL, EBS, COP, FORM, IRBT, TOT, FNF, FHI, ICLN,
- Added Positions: PDBC, LIT, AGG, VCIT, IJS, IGSB, SDS, SCHD, VCSH, BSV, UPLD, MUB, STX, SUB, SMB, LLY, CSCO, CHGG, KMB, RPD, ZEN, QTWO, PODD, WIX, ZYXI, SO, GSK, AEP, SHM, TFI, ONTO,
- Reduced Positions: SCHB, VOT, SPYV, SCHM, SCHO, EEM, VT, SPLV, SCHR, VNQ, SPY, DOG, SQ, IJR, XLV, IXJ, IJH, FDN, IWC, SOXX, RIO, ACWI, CRM, FLGT, FBT, AXON, DXCM, XLK, CDNA, TGT, SCHA, ETR, IIVI, HUBS, FIVN, FTNT, EDIV, IXN, TDOC, SH, ACLS, DTN, SPTS, SCHZ, EMB,
- Sold Out: TWM, AAPL, GDX, GLD, VTI, RWM, TER, GPN, SCHV, BKF, CORT, TTWO, ALXN, SIL, IAU, MRCY, FIS, SLV, DRI, AMD, IXG, TWLO, XSD,
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 194,978 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.76%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 247,559 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.92%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 257,829 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.95%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 37,223 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 85,685 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.21%
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 37,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Global X Uranium ETF (URA)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $20.33, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $19.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 127,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $81.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 23,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United States Oil Fund (USO)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in United States Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $39.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 45,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $100.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 18,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 27,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 315.45%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 227,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 442.56%. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 28,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 42,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.30%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 28,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.06%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 43,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 27.54%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 57,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (TWM)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000. The sale prices were between $13.38 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $15.8.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.Sold Out: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)
Juncture Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The sale prices were between $20.93 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.65.
