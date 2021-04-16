>
Julie Young
Julie Young
Articles (1622) 

US Stocks Rebound for Closing Gains Thursday

Nasdaq gained 1.31%

April 16, 2021 | About: UNH -0.51% BAC +1.38% C -0.15% PRZM +0% AMD -1.29% NVDA -1.07% MGI -4.22% NVCR -4.42% VZ +0.77% TLRY +0.18% APHA +2.5% AMZN +0.24%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,035.99 on Thursday with a gain of 305.10 points or 0.90%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,170.42 for a gain of 45.76 points or 1.11%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,038.76 for a gain of 180.92 points or 1.31%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 16.57 for a loss of 0.42 points or -2.47%.

Thursday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks rebounded after Wednesday's down close. Technology led gains with the Nasdaq Composite up 1.31% and the S&P 500 technology sector up 1.72%.

March retail sales beat economists' expectations with help from stimulus spending. In March, retail sales increased 9.8% following a decrease of -2.7% and beating the estimate of 4.5%. Retail sales excluding autos increased 8.4%. Year over year, retail sales were up 27.7% following a 6.7% increase in February and beating the estimate of 7.9%.

Earnings reports on the calendar included:

  • UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH): Revenue of $70.2 billion increased 9.0% year over year and beat estimates by $1.1 billion. Q1 GAAP EPS of $5.08 beat estimates by $0.88 and non-GAAP EPS of $5.31 beat estimates by $0.92. UnitedHealth stock gained 3.83%.
  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Revenue of $22.82 billion increased 0.2% year over year and beat estimates by $960 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.86 beat estimates by $0.20.
  • Citigroup (NYSE:C): Revenue of $19.3 billion decreased -6.9% year over year and beat estimates by $430 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $3.62 beat estimates by $1.03.

In other news:

  • Gary Gensler became the new Securities and Exchange Commission chairman.
  • 576,000 Americans filed for jobless claims, down from 769,000 in the previous week and also a pandemic low. Continuing jobless claims were 3.731 million, up from 3.727 million.
  • The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index increased to 26.3 in April from 17.4.
  • The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index increased to 50.2 in April from 44.5.
  • Business inventories increased 0.5% in February following an increase of 0.4%.
  • The Federal Reserve released its Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization report. Industrial production increased 1.4% in March following a decrease of -2.6%. Year over year, industrial production increased 1% following a -4.8% decrease. Manufacturing production increased 2.7% following a decrease of -3.7%. Year over year, manufacturing production increased 3.1% following a decrease of -4.7%. Capacity utilization improved to 74.4% from 73.4%.
  • The NAHB Housing Market Index increased to 83 in April from 82.
  • The February Treasury International Capital report was released. Overall net capital flows were $72.6 billion, foreign bond investment was -$65.5 billion, and net long-term Treasury international capital flows were $4.2 billion.
  • The Treasury held auctions for 4-week bills at a rate of 0.010% and 8-week bills at a rate of 0.015%.
  • Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market survey. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.04%, down from 3.13%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.35%, down from 2.42%.

Across the board:

  • The S&P 500 financial sector decreased -0.09%
  • Prism Technologies (PRZM) +95.08%
  • Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) +5.68%
  • Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) +5.63%
  • MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) +5.09% with high for cross border transactions.
  • Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) +6.90% on lung cancer treatment developments.
  • Verizon (NYSE:VZ) expanded its 5G business offering to 21 locations.
  • Shareholders approved a Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) merger.
  • Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) +1.38% with Jeff Bezos' final shareholder letter.
  • Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) =0.29%
  • Pfizer (PFE) +1.18% with executive comments that an annual Covid-19 vaccine booster shot may be needed.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,257.07 for a gain of 9.35 points or 0.42%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,343.89 for a gain of 4.53 points or 0.34%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,035.04 for a gain of 106.27 points or 0.71%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,081.89 for a gain of 20.60 points or 0.19%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,700.28 for a gain of 19.69 points or 0.73%; the S&P 100 at 1,902.12 for a gain of 22.70 points or 1.21%; the Nasdaq 100 at 14,026.19 for a gain of 222.28 points or 1.61%; the Russell 3000 at 2,499.02 for a gain of 26.99 points or 1.09%; the Russell 1000 at 2,352.80 for a gain of 26.54 points or 1.14%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,658.83 for a gain of 470.35 points or 1.09%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 837.67 for a gain of 3.85 points or 0.46%.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

