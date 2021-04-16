US Stocks Rebound for Closing Gains Thursday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,035.99 on Thursday with a gain of 305.10 points or 0.90%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,170.42 for a gain of 45.76 points or 1.11%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,038.76 for a gain of 180.92 points or 1.31%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 16.57 for a loss of 0.42 points or -2.47%.

Thursday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks rebounded after Wednesday's down close. Technology led gains with the Nasdaq Composite up 1.31% and the S&P 500 technology sector up 1.72%.

March retail sales beat economists' expectations with help from stimulus spending. In March, retail sales increased 9.8% following a decrease of -2.7% and beating the estimate of 4.5%. Retail sales excluding autos increased 8.4%. Year over year, retail sales were up 27.7% following a 6.7% increase in February and beating the estimate of 7.9%.

Earnings reports on the calendar included:

UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH): Revenue of $70.2 billion increased 9.0% year over year and beat estimates by $1.1 billion. Q1 GAAP EPS of $5.08 beat estimates by $0.88 and non-GAAP EPS of $5.31 beat estimates by $0.92. UnitedHealth stock gained 3.83%.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Revenue of $22.82 billion increased 0.2% year over year and beat estimates by $960 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.86 beat estimates by $0.20.

Citigroup (NYSE:C): Revenue of $19.3 billion decreased -6.9% year over year and beat estimates by $430 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $3.62 beat estimates by $1.03.

In other news:

Gary Gensler became the new Securities and Exchange Commission chairman.

576,000 Americans filed for jobless claims, down from 769,000 in the previous week and also a pandemic low. Continuing jobless claims were 3.731 million, up from 3.727 million.

The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index increased to 26.3 in April from 17.4.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index increased to 50.2 in April from 44.5.

Business inventories increased 0.5% in February following an increase of 0.4%.

The Federal Reserve released its Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization report. Industrial production increased 1.4% in March following a decrease of -2.6%. Year over year, industrial production increased 1% following a -4.8% decrease. Manufacturing production increased 2.7% following a decrease of -3.7%. Year over year, manufacturing production increased 3.1% following a decrease of -4.7%. Capacity utilization improved to 74.4% from 73.4%.

The NAHB Housing Market Index increased to 83 in April from 82.

The February Treasury International Capital report was released. Overall net capital flows were $72.6 billion, foreign bond investment was -$65.5 billion, and net long-term Treasury international capital flows were $4.2 billion.

The Treasury held auctions for 4-week bills at a rate of 0.010% and 8-week bills at a rate of 0.015%.

Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market survey. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.04%, down from 3.13%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.35%, down from 2.42%.

Across the board:

The S&P 500 financial sector decreased -0.09%

Prism Technologies (PRZM) +95.08%

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) +5.68%

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) +5.63%

MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) +5.09% with high for cross border transactions.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) +6.90% on lung cancer treatment developments.

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) expanded its 5G business offering to 21 locations.

Shareholders approved a Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) merger.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) +1.38% with Jeff Bezos' final shareholder letter.

Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) =0.29%

Pfizer (PFE) +1.18% with executive comments that an annual Covid-19 vaccine booster shot may be needed.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,257.07 for a gain of 9.35 points or 0.42%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,343.89 for a gain of 4.53 points or 0.34%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,035.04 for a gain of 106.27 points or 0.71%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,081.89 for a gain of 20.60 points or 0.19%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,700.28 for a gain of 19.69 points or 0.73%; the S&P 100 at 1,902.12 for a gain of 22.70 points or 1.21%; the Nasdaq 100 at 14,026.19 for a gain of 222.28 points or 1.61%; the Russell 3000 at 2,499.02 for a gain of 26.99 points or 1.09%; the Russell 1000 at 2,352.80 for a gain of 26.54 points or 1.14%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,658.83 for a gain of 470.35 points or 1.09%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 837.67 for a gain of 3.85 points or 0.46%.

