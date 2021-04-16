3 Stocks Trading Below Intrinsic Value Estimates

When seeking bargains, investors may want to have a look at the following stocks, since their share prices are trading below the intrinsic value calculated by GuruFocus' free cash flow-based discounted cash flow calculator.

These stocks also have optimistic recommendation ratings from sell-side analysts on Wall Street.

Iconix Brand Group Inc

The first stock investors may want to have a look at is Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ:ICON), a New York-based holder of licenses on a portfolio of consumer brands across fashion apparel, footwear, accessories, sportswear, home furnishings and decor and beauty and fragrances.

The stock closed at $1.88 per share on Thursday, which is below the intrinsic value of $39.01 calculated from the DCF model, yielding a margin of safety of 95.6%.

The share price rose by 175% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $25.27 million and a 52-week range of $0.57 to $4.20.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 2 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 5 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has one recommendation rating of buy and a target price of $4 per share.

Limbach Holdings Inc

The second stock investors may want to have a look at is Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB), a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based engineering and construction company serving several industries in the U.S.

The stock closed at $10.56 per share on Thursday, which is lower than the DCF valuation of $70.65, yielding an 85.58% margin of safety.

The share price has risen by nearly 218.40% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $105.10 million and a 52-week range of $2.53 to $16.09.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 3 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $17 per share.

Zovio Inc

The third stock investors may want to consider is Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO), a Chandler, Arizona-based provider of education technology services.

The stock closed at $3.65 per share on Thursday, below the intrinsic value calculated from the DCF model of $9.64. The margin of safety stands at 62.14%.

The share price has increased by 118.56% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $119.54 and a 52-week range of $1.31 to $7.34.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $8.75 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: