Epiq Partners, Llc Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Unilever PLC, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

April 16, 2021 | About: CRWD +0.55% ACWI +0.24% UL +0.33% VTGN -2.84% VNT +0.54% JETS -0.68% U -1.9% TTD -1.95% IJH +0.49% HUBS -1.94%

Investment company Epiq Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Unilever PLC, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc, Vontier Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Epiq Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Epiq Partners, Llc owns 75 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/epiq+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC
  1. BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 172,900 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.52%
  2. DermTech Inc (DMTK) - 146,825 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
  3. Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) - 337,855 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.35%
  4. Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 33,049 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
  5. AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB) - 674,500 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $99.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 45,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.592100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 37,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN)

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $2.96, with an estimated average price of $2.22. The stock is now traded at around $2.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 881,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 50,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $99.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 174.55%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $214.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09.

Sold Out: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39.



