Spinnaker Capital LTD Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

April 16, 2021 | About: EWZ +0.84% EEM +0.2%

London England, X0, based Investment company Spinnaker Capital LTD (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spinnaker Capital LTD. As of 2021Q1, Spinnaker Capital LTD owns 3 stocks with a total value of $31 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: EEM,
  • Added Positions: EWZ,

For the details of Spinnaker Capital LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spinnaker+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Spinnaker Capital LTD
  1. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 855,000 shares, 35.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 714.29%
  2. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 192,000 shares, 32.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vale SA (VALE) - 578,600 shares, 32.16% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Spinnaker Capital LTD initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.76%. The holding were 192,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Spinnaker Capital LTD added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 714.29%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.77%. The holding were 855,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)