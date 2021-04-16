Spinnaker Capital LTD Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

London England, X0, based Investment company Spinnaker Capital LTD (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spinnaker Capital LTD. As of 2021Q1, Spinnaker Capital LTD owns 3 stocks with a total value of $31 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Spinnaker Capital LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spinnaker+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 855,000 shares, 35.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 714.29% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 192,000 shares, 32.76% of the total portfolio. New Position Vale SA (VALE) - 578,600 shares, 32.16% of the total portfolio.

Spinnaker Capital LTD initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.76%. The holding were 192,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spinnaker Capital LTD added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 714.29%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.77%. The holding were 855,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.