Destaco Introduces PGM40, New Part Positioner

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Destaco, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), is pleased to announce a new addition to its portfolio of high-performance part-positioning solutions. The PGM40 positioner is designed for use in small, medium and high-speed part-positioning applications, also known as "indexing" in automotive, consumer, packaging, industrial, molding, clean room, fixture/testing and assembly processes.

The leading feature of the positioner is its precision-engineered design, enabling ultra-fast settling times with immovable positioning during stationary periods. This delivers high part-placement accuracy with long-life, trouble-free performance, which ultimately benefits the user through reduced operating and maintenance costs. The positioner's service life is also extended because it requires less starting and overall power to operate, which eases the amount of stress placed on the unit's motor.

"The new PGM40 part positioner is the perfect solution for manufacturers who may be looking to transition from traditional air-powered indexers to those powered by a motor, which have the capability to stop and, if needed, rest at multiple points in the positioning process," said Matt Girand, Vice President & General Manager, Americas and Global Automation at Destaco. "The operational benefits of this new unit make it a cost-effective solution that is ideal for use in highly precise indexing applications."

The construction of the positioner enables it to handle relatively high-weight payloads, while a standardized clamping system makes it compatible with all third-party motors. The unit also features a large central opening that enables it to easily accommodate wiring and piping. Finally, its "lubricated for life" design reduces maintenance calls and downtime, essentially making it a "set it and forget it" product.

About Destaco:

Destaco, a Dover Corporation company, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance automation, workholding and remote-handling solutions. The company serves customers in a variety of end-markets, including the automotive, life sciences, consumer packaged goods, aerospace, industrial and nuclear sectors.

Built on a legacy of more than 100 years, Destaco offers a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to engineer precise movement, placement and control solutions that drive productivity and uptime for manufacturers around the world. The Destaco family of products consists of industry-leading brands such as Destaco Manual Clamps, Power Clamps, and End Effectors; Camco™ and Ferguson™ Indexers; Robohand™ Grippers; and CRL™ Manipulators and Transfer Ports. Destaco is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S.A. The company has more than 800 employees with 13 locations, in 9 countries, across the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information is available at destaco.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

