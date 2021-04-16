Grown Rogue Files Amended and Restated Q1 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis





As at January 31, 2021







As previously





reported ($)







Adjustment







As restated ($)







Biological assets (Note 4)







216,191







4,790







220,981







Inventory (Note 5)







896,078







74,856







970,934







Total current assets







2,708,717







79,646







2,788,363







Right-of-use assets (Note 9)







867,928







(79,760)







788,168







Total assets







5,705,203







(114)







5,705,089















Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 9)







175,662







8,084







183,746







Total current liabilities







4,706,314







8,084







4,714,398







Lease liabilities (Note 9)







740,731







(88,922)







651,809







Total liabilities







7,262,449







(80,838)







7,181,611























Accumulated deficit







(20,394,729)







80,724







(20,314,005)







Total equity







(1,557,246)







80,724







(1,476,522)









Three months ended January 31, 2021







As previously





reported ($)







Adjustment







As restated ($)







Cost of finished cannabis inventory sold (Note 5)







388,933







81,621







470,554







Gross profit, excluding fair value items







578,099







(81,621)







496,478







Realized fair value amounts in inventory sold







173,598







(4,270)







169,328







Unrealized fair value gain (loss) on growth of biological assets (Note 4)







124,311







62,495







186,806







Gross profit







280,190







(139,846)







140,344







Amortization of property and equipment (Note 10)







124,381







(94,414)







29,967







Amortization of right-of-use assets (Note 9)







48,605







(40,417)







8,188







General and administrative (Note 20)







752,478







(85,739)







666,739







Total expenses after gross profit







1,267,256







(220,570)







1,046,686







Loss from operations







(987,066)







80,724







(906,342)







Net loss







995,789







(80,724)







915,065







Net loss attributable to:







Shareholders







(1,000,685)







80,724







(919,961)







Total comprehensive loss







(1,071,723)







80,724







(990,999)







Total comprehensive loss attributable to:







Shareholders







(1,076,619)







80,724







(995,895)













The Company’s “Adjusted EBITDA” is a non-IFRS measure used by management that does not have any prescribed meaning by IFRS and that may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as the Company’s net income (loss) for a period, as reported, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and is further adjusted to remove transaction costs, stock-based compensation expense, accretion expense, gain (loss) on derecognition of derivative liabilities and the effects of fair-value accounting for biological assets and inventory. The Company believes that this is a useful metric to evaluate its operating performance. The following is a reconciliation of the Company’s net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.









The Company has provided Cash Margin Analysis to demonstrate the methodology for calculating its non-IFRS production cost and margin metrics. Cash production costs of Grown Rogue products is calculated by taking the cost of finished cannabis inventory sold and deducting non-cash production costs, packaging and distribution costs, inventory write-offs and adjustments, and cost of products purchased from other Licensed Producers that were sold. Cash cost of sales per gram of dried cannabis sold is calculated by taking cash production costs of Grown Rogue products by total grams of dried cannabis sold in the period. Management believes these measures provide useful information as they remove noncash amortization and packaging costs and provide a benchmark of the Company against its competitors.







(“Grown Rogue” or the “Company”) (CSE:GRIN) (OTC:GRUSF), announces the filing of amended and restated unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements (“”) and Management Discussion and Analysis ("") for the three months ended January 31, 2021 and 2020.The adjustments caused Cash Marginto change from 73%, as previously reported, to 66%, and Adjusted EBITDAto change from negative $21,684, as previously reported, to positive earnings of $5,907.The Company adjusted expenses capitalized into biological assets and inventory, and related cost of sales, realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold, and unrealized gain in the growth of biological assets.The Company also reduced a right-of-use asset and associated lease liability for a leased property by approximately $80,000, based upon corrections to future lease payment amounts.These corrections are described in Note 2 to the Refiled Financial Statements, filed on SEDAR on April 16, 2021.The impacts to the amended and restated unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position at January 31, 2021 are summarized below.The impacts to the amended and restated unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss for the three months ended January 31, 2021 are summarized below.The Refiled MD&A reflects updates to references to conform to the values provided in the Refiled Financial Statements in various sections, including sections entitled Results of Operations, Summary of Quarterly Results, and Liquidity, which include references to affected expenses and net loss for the three months ended January 31, 2021.[url="]Grown+Rogue+International[/url] (CSE:GRIN | OTC:GRUSF) is a vertically integrated, multi-state Cannabis family of brands on a mission to inspire consumers to “enhance experiences” through cannabis. We have combined an expert management team, award winning grow team, state of the art indoor and outdoor manufacturing facilities, and consumer insight based product categorization, to create innovative products thoughtfully curated from “seed to experience.” The Grown Rogue family of products include sungrown and indoor premium flower, along with nitro sealed indoor and sungrown pre-rolls and jars.[url="]%3Ci%3Ewww.sedar.com%3C%2Fi%3E[/url][url="]%3Cb%3Ewww.grownrogue.com%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]

