NICE Receives a Perfect Score From Customers For WFM Product Innovation, Vendor Satisfaction and AI and ML Enablement in DMG Consulting Report

today announced that it has been recognized as the market share leader in [url="]Workforce+Management[/url] (WFM) for the 12consecutive year based on seats by DMG Consulting LLC, a leading independent industry analyst firm. NICE has market share leadership with 32.1 percent for the period ending December 31, 2020, up 2.2 percentage points over the previous year; and also received the highest average product satisfaction score of 4.92 from customers. Customers surveyed in DMG Consulting’s annual 'Workforce Management Product and Market Report' presented NICE with perfect scores for overall vendor satisfaction, product and pricing.NICE was the only featured player to receive a perfect customer satisfaction score for supporting AI and machine learning enablement and mitigating pandemic related impacts in DMG’s latest WFM report. Additional product capabilities NICE received top customer satisfaction scores for include support the unique requirements of each voice and digital channel, accurately forecast and efficiently schedule blended omnichannel and multi-skill environments, make automated intraday staffing adjustments based on real-time conditions, monitor and report real-time adherence for agents that dynamically move between voice and digital channels, calculate and apply shrinkage automatically, and streamline and automate administrative processes.Also noteworthy amongst the top customer satisfaction ratings NICE received was a perfect 5.0 across nine vendor satisfaction categories including product, implementation, professional services, ongoing service and support, product innovation, responsiveness to product enhancement requests, vendor communication, pricing, and overall vendor satisfaction.said, "New-gen WFM suites are AI-enabled and designed to meet the needs of omnichannel and multi-skill servicing environments, multinational enterprises and digital natives, and the up-and-coming Gen Z workforce. Artificial Intelligence, ML and intelligent automation are key enablers of these vastly improved WFM solutions.”​​said, "Nothing speaks louder than the impressions of our customers. To be the only player to receive a perfect score for mitigating pandemic related impacts speaks of our ability to support our customers in the moments that matter.”DMG Consulting LLC's annual 'WorkforceManagement Product and MarketReport' comprehensively analyzes the WFM market, solutions and product suites. The analysis provides an in-depth review of WFM suites, including core forecasting and scheduling, intraday management, real-time adherence, time-off management, self-service and reporting capabilities, along with a variety of value-added and optional modules.[url="]NICE+WFM[/url] streamlines, automates and optimizes scheduling for agents and supervisors. This improves agent satisfaction by speeding up turnaround time while simplifying supervisors' lives through auto-approval and easier access to agent requests. By moving from a manual system to NICE WFM's automated offering, companies benefit from increased occupancy and shrinkage calculations, which in turn improves reporting accuracy and forecasting.NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. [url="]www.nice.com[/url].NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: [url="]www.nice.com%2Fnice-trademarks[/url].

